Ribbon cutting held for Rochelle’s new pocket park

On Thursday, May 28, 2026, a ribboncutting event was held for the city of Rochelle's new pocket park at 517 W. Fourth Ave. (Jeff Helfrich)

A ribbon cutting was held May 28 for Rochelle’s recently completed pocket park.

The park at 517 W. Fourth Ave. includes a concrete path, brick, native plants, a seat wall, tables, light poles, cafe lights and space for music and food vendors. A mural will be painted on the west wall of the space in early June.

In February 2024, the former Vinny’s Barber Shop building located at 517 W. Fourth Ave. was purchased by the city and demolished due to structural issues. The cost needed to repair the building was more than it was valued at.

The pocket park’s construction came at a cost of $286,682 and was paid for by Downtown TIF bonds.

The ribbon cutting featured speeches by Rochelle Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tricia Herrera, Rochelle Mayor John Bearrows and City Community Development Director Michelle Pease. Herrera thanked the city for improving the space.

“The city steps up time and time again without hesitation or having to be asked,” Herrera said. “With this project, nobody wants a building that’s unsafe or not habitable in their community. The city responded to that quickly and this is now a beautiful space downtown.”

Bearrows said the project is an example of the city’s commitment to the downtown area. A block east, multiple other city infrastructure projects are underway, including construction of a stage and public restrooms structure and reconstruction of city parking lots.

Bearrows thanked Pease for her vision on the pocket park project.

“It’s extremely great to see that our employees have their hearts in what they do,” Bearrows said. “That speaks volumes about our staff. This was a collaborative effort between everyone. This is a great town with great people, which makes for a great community.”

Pease said the pocket park is an example of a small project that can have a big impact and provide for community connection. She thanked city staff for their help with the project and the mayor and City Council for their support of it.

Funds for the future mural were provided by a Rochelle Area Community Foundation grant through the Danny and Stephanie Williams Fund for the Arts.

Mat Steder of Steder Tattoo will paint the mural. He has already completed murals in the downtown area at Rochelle VFW Post 3878 and on the back side of the former Hub City Furniture building. Pease said the park mural will “represent generational giving and philanthropy.”

“This park represents an investment in our future and how we feel about our downtown,” Pease said. “We’re proud of this area. It’s another commitment for people to be able to gather, hang out and be together. Thanks to everyone who made this project possible.”