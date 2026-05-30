Kane County coroner identifies one of two drivers killed in Huntley-area crash

The Kane County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was one of two drivers killed in a crash near Huntley Thursday evening.

The man was identified as Nathan King, 28, of Hampshire.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy was done Friday and preliminary findings indicate King “suffered multiple injuries consistent with a motor vehicle crash.”

The Kane County Coroner’s Office said it was called to the scene on Big Timber Road, west of Sandwald Road, around 6:25 p.m. Thursday.

Huntley Fire Protection District officials said Thursday King was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman driving the other vehicle was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, where she later died.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office said it was working with the Kane County Sheriff’s Office during the investigation.

King was one of two drivers who were killed in the crash. A woman driving the other car involved also lost her life at a hospital in McHenry County. The McHenry County Coroner’s Office could not be immediately reached Friday.