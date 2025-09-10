Where to mark 9/11 anniversary in McHenry County area

There are several places where the 9/11 terrorist attacks will be marked in the McHenry County area for this year’s 24th anniversary, honoring those who lost their lives and other heroes. Community members are invited to the remembrance ceremonies.
- McHenry remembrance ceremony – 9 a.m. Sept. 11, Veteran’s Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St. The event will include a moment of silence, a presentation of the colors, the singing of the national anthem and commemorative songs by the McHenry Community High School choir, a rifle salute, bagpipes, and remarks from Mayor Wayne Jett.
- True Patriots Care 9/11 Memorial Healing Flags – Displays of hundreds of flags will honor first responders who died Sept. 11, 2001. Displays will be up from Sept. 9 to 14 at Carpentersville Fire Department Station 1, 213 Spring St., and at Grafelman Park, 112 N. 5th St. in West Dundee. Another display will be put up at Elmhurst Fire Station 2.
- Wauconda 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony – 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11, Heroes of Freedom Memorial, East Liberty and South Main streets, Wauconda. Free. Visit wauconda-il.gov.
- Pingree Grove and Countryside Fire Protection District ceremony – 10 a.m. Sept. 11 at Station 3, 1600 Reinking Road, Hampshire.
- St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church – Gilberts, at 18N377 Galligan Road, Dundee Township, will host a service in remembrance of 9/11 and to honor local first responders at 7 p.m. Sept. 11, with a dessert reception to follow.