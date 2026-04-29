Hands Around the Courthouse event at noon Wednesday marks Child Abuse Prevention Month in DeKalb County

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) DeKalb County and Family Service Agency invite the community to Hands Around the Courthouse, at noon Wednesday in front of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore to mark Child Abuse Prevention Month. (Mark Busch)

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) DeKalb County and Family Service Agency invite the community to Hands Around the Courthouse, at noon Wednesday in front of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore to mark Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Advocates will take a public stand against child abuse to support the community’s children.

The gathering serves as a visual demonstration of CASA and Family Service Agency’s ongoing commitment to protecting youth.

Navigating the court and child welfare systems can be overwhelming for a child. By gathering, advocates raise critical awareness for child abuse prevention and show solidarity with children currently in the foster care system.

“It sends a unified message that child abuse has no place in DeKalb County, and that every child deserves a safe, permanent, and loving home,” organizers said in a news release.

Attendees will hear from those who are on the front lines of the justice and child welfare systems, including: Associate Judge Sarah Gallagher-Chami, State’s Attorney Riley Oncken and nonprofit leaders.

CASA DeKalb County is a nonprofit that trains and empowers everyday citizens to advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. CASA volunteer advocates take on a critical, hands-on role in a child’s case. They gather information by reviewing medical and school records and talking with people involved in the child’s life, including social workers, teachers, doctors, and foster parents. CASA advocates provide judges with written reports and objective recommendations, and ensure that a child’s voice is heard in court and that the child receives the essential services they need to thrive.

Family Service Agency is a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening individuals and families through compassionate support and community-based services. FSA staff take on the vital, hands-on role in helping people navigate life’s challenges. They provide counseling, connect clients with essential resources, and develop programs that support youth, families, and older adults. FSA is also home to DeKalb County’s Children’s Advocacy Center, which provides victim-sensitive interviews to children who have experienced abuse.

Those looking to make a deeper impact can support CASA and FSA by volunteering, donating, or sharing the missions with their network. Learn more at casadekalb.org and fsadekalbcounty.org