Organizers plan ‘Day Without Immigrants’ rally, march for workers’ rights in Aurora on May 1

A community, labor and advocacy organizations coalition will hold a “May Day: International Workers Day /A Day Without Immigrants” rally and march May 1 in Aurora (Laurie Fanelli)

Community members, labor and advocacy organizations will hold a rally on Friday to support the rights of immigrants and international workers.

The “May Day: International Workers Day/A Day Without Immigrants” rally and march runs from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 1 at Wilder Park, 350 N. River St., Aurora.

The rally will include opening remarks, community speakers and a coordinated march through downtown Aurora. Speakers represent labor, grassroots organizations and community leaders. The speakers will address May Day’s history, current realities facing workers and immigrant families and the importance of collective action.

“Our communities are interconnected. When immigrant workers are impacted, entire communities feel the effects,” organizers said in a news release. “May Day is a moment to come together, uplift our voices, and stand for dignity, safety, and fairness for all.”

Community members are encouraged to participate in ways reflecting solidarity and collective power such as participating in the march and rally, no working, no shopping or no school.

The rally’s participating organizations include ALMAS - Alliance of Latinos Motivating Action in the Suburbs, Aurora Community Watch, Aurora Mutual Aid, Aurora Rapid Response Team, Aurora Township Democrats, Barriers To Bridges, Casa Michoacán DuPage, Democratic Party of DuPage County, Despertar Latino, Espacio Comunitario Aurora, Indivisible Fox Valley Rising, Fresh Start City Church / Iglesia Urbana Renacer, Green party, Illinois Progressives, Illinois Workers in Action. Indivisible DuPage, Indivisible Naperville, Kalpulli Across Borders, La Causa Aurora, People’s Alliance For Collective Empowerment, The Black Alliance for Peace, We Can Lead Change - Fox Valley, West Chicago Azul and Winfield Township Democratic Organization.