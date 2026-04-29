Illinois Extension leadership completes statewide tour in Will and Kankakee counties

Members of the University of Illinois Extension senior leadership team visit partnership sites across Joliet on April 20, 2026. From left to right: Marilu Andon, county director), Durriyyah Kemp, associate director of Region 1), Amanda Cole, assistant director of strategy planning, and implementation), Nancy Kuhajda, horticulture educator), and Matthew Vann , associate dean and director of Illinois Extension), Shibu Kar, assistant dean and program leader for natural resources, environment, and energy. (Photo provided by University of Illinois Extension)

University of Illinois Extension leadership completed a statewide tour on Monday, April 20th, in Joliet and Bourbonnais, visiting horticulture programs and meeting with staff and community leaders.

The visit marked the final stop in a tour of all 27 Extension units serving Illinois’ 102 counties.

The tour was led by Matthew Vann, who became Extension’s director in September 2025. He visited sites including Union School Greenhouse and Gardens Program, St. Raymond’s Promised Land Food Donation Garden, and Court Appointed Special Advocates Children’s Garden to see how Extension brings university research directly to communities.

“Illinois Extension is the ‘kitchen table’ of the University of Illinois,” Extension’s director Matthew Vann said in a news release. “We take research and expertise from across our land-grant college – from agriculture to engineering to medicine – and make that knowledge accessible and relevant for everyday life.”

Extension reaches over 831,000 people statewide and contributes to a 1-to-10 return on investment for communities, according to a recent impact report.

University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator Nancy Kuhajda and Illinois Extension Associate Dean and Director Matthew Vann visited horticulture partnership sites in Joliet and Bourbonnais on Monday, April 20, 2026. (Photo provided by University of Illinois Extension)

Nancy Kuhajda, a horticulture educator, said the programs’ long-term presence in communities sets Extension apart.

“People will tell me, ‘I work at the park district now because you helped me discover nature-related careers,’ or ‘I’m studying natural resources at Illinois now because of what I learned through Extension programs,’ ” horticulture educator Nancy Kuhajda said. “Sometimes it’s as simple as, ‘I was in this program, and now my kids are, too.’ That’s really special.”

Shibu Kar, assistant dean for natural resources, environment and energy, said Extension is ready to help with both complex and everyday questions.

“From environmental implications of data centers to gardening practices, we are here to help,” Kar said. “We can connect people with research-based resources, and we stand behind what we create.”

Find your local Illinois Extension office at go.illinois.edu/ExtensionOffice.