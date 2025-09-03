Jacobs volleyball earns first win of the season in three-game thriller

Girls volleyball

Jacobs 2, Burlington Central 1: At Burlington, Gianna Colletti had 30 assists as the Eagles earned their first win of the season, 22-25, 28-26, 25-23 over the Rockets in an FVC match. Maddie Mitchell led the attack with 12 kills and Rylee Van Stone added nine digs for Jacobs (1-2, 1-2). Ainsley Wilson had eight kills and Tiernan Naus added 11 assists for Central (3-1, 2-1).

Huntley 2, Crystal Lake South: At Crystal Lake, Izzy Whitehouse had six kills to lead the Red Raiders to a 25-19, 25-8 win over the Gators in Fox Valley Conference action. Abby Whitehouse and Emily Ernst had six assists each for Huntley (3-0, 3-0).

Crystal Lake Central 2, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, Alexis Hadeler had seven kills to lead the Tigers to a 25-16-25-23 win over the host Chargers. Kaitie Piech had 11 assists and Tessa Popp 15 digs for CLC (2-2, 1-2 in the FVC). Erin Bruce had four service aces for D-C (1-2, 1-2).

Richmond-Burton 2, Antioch 0: At Richmond, Danni Hopp had five kills and a block to lead the Rockets to a 25-9, 25-16 win over the Sequoits in a nonconference contest. Sophia Komar, Zoe Freund, and Dani Mazzola had three kills each for RB (4-0).

Lakes 2, Johnsburg 1: At Lake Villa, Alexis Sweetwood had nine kills as the Skyhawks fell in a nonconference match to the Eagles 22-25, 25-20, 20-25. Adelaide Bruns had seven service aces and 20 assists and Abriana Bruns added 18 digs for Johnsburg (1-2).

Harvest Christian 2 Marian Central Catholic 0: At Elgin, the Warrior-Lions edged the Hurricanes in two, 25-19, 25-21.

Trinity Oaks Christian 2, Alden-Hebron 0: At Hebron, the Huskies took down the Green Giants 25-20, 25-12.

Boys soccer

Crystal Lake Central 2, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, Gavin Kane and Ulisses Mateo scored for the Tigers as they captured the nonconference contest. Chase Lemke had four saves for CLC (2-0-1).

Grant 2, Cary-Grove 2 (5-3 PK): At Fox Lake, Bryce Nordengren and Cristian Bautista scored for the Trojans as they fell to the Bulldogs at the Grant tournament. Nathaniel Towa had five saves for Cary (1-3-0).

Zion-Benton 4, Crystal Lake South 3: At Wauconda, Will Prus, Ethan Nawracaj, and Kaleb Nunnally scored for CLS (1-1-1) as they fell at the Wauconda tournament.

Elk Grove 2, Dundee-Crown 1: At Carpentersville, the Chargers fell to the Grenadiers in a nonconference match.

Lakes 2, Prairie Ridge 1: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves fell to the Eagles in a nonconference match.

Schaumburg 1, Burlington Central 0: At Burlington, the Rockets fell to the Saxons in a nonconference match.

Grayslake Central 5, Jacobs 0: At Barrington, the Eagles dropped their opener in the Barrington tournament to the Rams.

Harvard 2, Vernon Hills 0: At Fox Lake, Luis Pichardo and Charly Suarez scored to lead the Hornets (1-4) to the win at the Grant tournament and their first win of the season.

Boys golf

Elgin Invitational: At Elgin: Burlington Central finished tied for third with Jacobs. Huntley was fifth, Hampshire seventh and Dundee-Crown 11th. Austin Matich of Huntley shot an even par 72 for the top finish in the area. Chase Garden of Jacobs tied for ninth with a host of golfers including Nolan Adamczyk of Hampshire. Matthew Zierk of Burlington Central was 13th.

Crystal Lake Central 150, Crystal Lake South 168: At Crystal Lake, Tommy Laird led five Tiger golfers in a sweep of the top five spots as CLC won the FVC match. Jack Wilcox led Crystal Lake South with a 39.

Johnsburg 167, Marengo 170, Plano 180: At Marengo, Jacob Smith of Johnsburg finished second to Alex Johnson of Marengo but the Skyhawks edged the Indians in a Kishwaukee River Conference contest.

Northridge Prep 153, Marian Central Catholic 165: At Northbrook, Marc Cheng had the low round of the day for the Hurricanes with a 39.

Harvard 187, Rockford Christian Life 199: At Fontana, WI. Wyatt Stott earned medalist honors for the Hornets with a 42.

Girls golf

Johnsburg 189, Marengo 190, Plano 253: At McHenry, Katie and Maggie Hanson of Marengo finished 1-2 but it wasn’t enough as the Skyhawks took the KRC match. Addison Sweetwood and London Baidinger finished 3-4 for Johnsburg.

Wheaton Academy 209, Marian Central Catholic 241: At Bartlett, Dakota Norwick won medalist honors with a 41 to lead the Hurricanes in the Chicagoland Christian Conference contest.

Elgin Invitational: At Elgin, Jacobs captured the team title. Natalie Zimmerman was the top finisher for the Eagles with a third-place spot and an 82 on the card. Burlington Central was seventh Hampshire ninth, and Prairie Ridge 10th. Grace Mertel finished eighth for PR. Riya Gangavarapu of Burlington Central placed 17th and Madison Bilek of Hampshire placed 21st.

Girls flag football

Harlem 26, Crystal Lake South 15: Crystal Lake South fell in at Harlem.