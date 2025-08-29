Burlington Central volleyball delivers 3-set win over Cary-Grove: Thursday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls volleyball

Burlington Central 2, Cary-Grove 1: At Burlington, Haidyn Schatz posted six kills and nine digs as the Rockets topped the Trojans 25-18, 15-25, 25-11 in their Fox Valley Conference match. Tiernan Naus had 10 assists and two aces, Peyton Strout had five kills and three blocks and Ainsley Wilson had three kills and three blocks.

Huntley 2, Dundee-Crown 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders defeated the Chargers 25-16, 25-8 in FVC action. Summer Massow had six kills and a pair of blocks, Mia Jacobelli had five kills and Sophia Tocmo chipped in 10 digs and two aces. Abby Whitehouse had seven assists and three aces.

Tori Brents had 10 assists for D-C, Erin Bruce had eight kills and Maura Minogue had 10 digs.

Richmond-Burton 2, Wauconda 0: At Wauconda, Dani Hopp had 10 kills for the Rockets in a 25-16, 25-23 sweep over the Bulldogs. Sophia Komar had five kills, Josie Franckowiak had 13 assists and Malorie Komar added three aces.

Hampshire 2, Crystal Lake Central 1: At Crystal Lake, the Whips defeated the Tigers 22-25, 25-23, 25-14 in FVC action. Alexis Hadeler had 13 kills, 18 digs and two aces for Central, Tessa Popp had 21 digs and two aces and Emily Mazza added four kills, two blocks and two aces.

Prairie Ridge 2, Jacobs 0: At Crystal Lake, Addison Smith had 19 assists and two aces for the Wolves in a 25-18, 25-12 sweep over the Eagles in their FVC match. Maizy Agnello finished with 11 kills and three blocks, Lauren Bruce had four kills, Tegan Vrbancic had eight digs and Quinn Bruggeman added five digs and four aces.

Layla Merlin had four kills and Rylee Van Stone added seven digs for Jacobs.

Boys golf

Burlington Central 159, Cary-Grove 179: At Whisper Creek in Huntley, Tyler Samaan shot a 2-under-par 34 for the Rockets in an FVC win over the Trojans. Colin Gritzman shot a 41 and Matthew Zierk and Brock Wilbrandt had 42s. For C-G, Conner Lentz had a 39 and Jack Matras had a 42.

Harvard 176, Belvidere 181: At Beaver Creek in Capron, Wyatt Stott earned medalist honors for the Hornets with a 39. Cash Stott had a 45 and Cole Coffer and Zach Dacy had 46s.

Johnsburg 160, Woodstock North 167: At Boone Creek in Bull Valley, Ethan Smith carded a 38 for the Skyhawks in a KRC win over the Thunder. Nate Frost had a 39, Jacob Smith had a 41 and Ashton Stern added a 42.

Ben Weir and Max Simpson shot 41s for Woodstock North. AJ Cohen had a 42 and Ryan Lalor had a 43.

Huntley 154, Dundee-Crown 188: At Bonnie Dundee in Carpentersville, Austin Matich carded a 34 for the Red Raiders in their FVC win. Carson Elder shot a 38, Jack Policheri had a 40 and Wyatt Ellis had a 41. For D-C, Parker Buck had a 46.

Hampshire 158, McHenry 165: At Randall Oaks in West Dundee, Will Harkin shot a 36 for medalist honors for the Whips in their FVC win. Nolan Adamczyk had a 37, Riley Kagel shot a 42 and Jason Horton and Jackson Marmorstone had 43s.

For the Warriors, Alex LaShelle and Dane Currie had 37s.

Boys soccer

Streamwood 4, Jacobs 3: At the Barrington Tournament, Jackson Foley scored twice for the Golden Eagles in a nonconference loss to the Sabres. Israel Guerrero added a goal.

Dundee-Crown 4, Highland Park 0: At the North Shore Shootout in Lake Forest, Hugo Arista scored twice and added one assist and Sebastian Sanchez and Jorge Pacheco each had one goal for the Chargers. Manuel Hernandez made two saves.

Crystal Lake South 1, Schaumburg 1: At Crystal Lake, Ethan Nawracaj scored the Gators’ lone goal in a nonconference tie. Noah Dunteman made four saves for South.

Girls golf

Marengo 205, McHenry 205: At Marengo Ridge, the Indians won on a fifth-score tiebreaker. Maggie Hanson earned co-medalist honors for the Indians with a 46. Charlotte Machac added a 48 for Marengo.

McHenry was led by Madelyn Blake (46), who tied medalist honors, and Abby Powers (48).

Johnsburg 195, Dundee-Crown 260: At Boone Creek in Bull Valley, Addison Sweetwood carded a 46 for the Skyhawks in their win over the Chargers. Lauren McQuiston added a 48 and Elaina Moss had a 49. For D-C, Ella Ptaszek had a 58.

Woodstock co-op 199, Harvard 289: At Beaver Creek in Capron, Raea Morris took medalist honors, firing a 47 for the Woodstock co-op. Angela Pecoraro had a 49, Lily Levato had a 51 and Mary Spinelli had a 52 in the victory. Hayden Binz led Harvard with a 60.

Girls tennis

Crystal Lake Central 4, Marian Central 3: At Crystal Lake, Kaylen Kaczmarek (No. 2) and Ella DeSando (No. 3) picked up wins at singles for the Tigers. Sophia Fuchsloch and Lanie Gannon (No. 3) and Ally Braasch and Emma Hartwig (No. 4) won at doubles.

Jordan Cheng (No. 1 singles), Jenna Remke and Julia Lukey (No. 1 doubles) and Addie Leitzen and Lainey Remke (No. 2 doubles) won for Marian.