Jack in the Box opens in Lake in the Hills

Jack in the Box is opening in Lake in the Hills. (Photo provided by Lake in the Hills Police Department)

Jack in the Box, the California-based burger chain expanding to the Chicago market, opened its Lake in the Hills restaurant Monday.

Lake in the Hills Police said in a Facebook post that Monday would be the restaurant’s grand opening and people should be prepared for potential heavy traffic in the Polaris Drive and North Randall Road areas.

The eatery is at 320 N. Randall Road, near Costco and Lowe’s and next door to a Chase branch. Jack in the Box is located in a space that used to be home to an Arby’s.

The restaurant’s hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., police said. The chain is also known for tacos and late night food in addition to burgers.

Jack in the Box confirmed its plans to come to Lake in the Hills last year. The Lake in the Hills location is among several that the company is opening this summer in the Chicago area; other towns the chain is opening up in include Plainfield, New Lenox, Countryside, Naperville, Carol Stream and Chicago.