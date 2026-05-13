Color them talented: Teen artists offered big scholarship money

Downers Grove North High School senior Dashiell Speir, with several of his artworks. Speir has been offered $524,000 worth of art-school scholarships, after exhibiting his work in an Illinois High School Art Exhibition this spring. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

We’ve seen the signing day pictures of high school athletes inking scholarship offers to play for colleges and universities.

Who knew there were major college bucks to be had, though, for artistic talent?

Art ConnectED, which runs the Illinois High School Art Exhibition contests, does.

So do a bunch of suburban high school artists, who were among the top 20 in the organization’s northern regional exhibition this spring.

Leading the list is Dashiell “Dash” Speir of Downers Grove North High School. He received $524,000 in offers from multiple schools before deciding that he first wants to attend the College of DuPage in

Glen Ellyn and then transfer to a four-year school, possibly Illinois State University or Northern Illinois University. He also said that none of the offers being a full ride was a factor.

He said he was “pretty shocked” to receive the scholarship offers for his work as an artist. Still, it’s an acknowledgment of his artwork.

Speir, who also competes on the school’s gymnastics team, said he has always drawn. But his competitive spirit kicked in during fifth grade at Whittier Elementary School in Downers Grove.

“I had a hunger to get good,” he said.

He credits retiring Downers North teacher Marty Voelker with getting him to try new techniques and materials. One of the pieces he submitted to the exhibition, for example, is the first time he has used watercolors.

Among his inspirations is the art of Takashi Murakami.

“Pollution has been a big theme,” Speir said, discussing his work “Baneful Deep Sea Mollusk,” which depicts a creature that has mutated because of hazardous waste.

“Baneful Deep Sea Mollusk,” a drawing by Downers Grove North High School senior Dashiell Speir. The piece is a commentary on pollution. It was made using alcohol markers, colored charcoal, colored pencil and watercolor paint, “which is completely new to me,” Speir said. (Courtesy of Dashiell Speir)

Lifelong love of art

Hazel Anderson of Central High School in Burlington says she has “always been interested in art.”

“I kind of just made things all the time,” the Hampshire resident recalled.

That commitment culminated in Anderson receiving $372,000 worth of scholarship offers through the Illinois High School Art Exhibition. She now plans to attend the School of the Art Institute in Chicago, which has offered her a scholarship comparable to those awarded at the exhibition.

Anderson says she enjoys working with bright colors and drawing characters. She has been praised by teachers for her mastery of technique, but notes that she often is not satisfied with a piece and wants to keep working on it.

“I can see the flaws in any piece,” Anderson said. “It’s always different from what you imagine in your head.”

The piece that caught judges’ eyes is a reflection on the intersection of time and relationships, worked in layers of purple, blue and black paper.

“This recognition speaks to the quiet dedication to Hazel’s craft and the artistic growth she has cultivated during her time in our program,” Kristiana Vasil, Central’s visual arts educator, said in a news release about Anderson’s accomplishment. “Her portfolio showcases not only refined technical skills, but an authentic voice and a willingness to explore and take creative risks. We are so proud of her.”

“The Cosmic Long Neck,” a work by Dashiell Speir, a senior at Downers Grove North High School. He has received offers of more than $524,000 in scholarships to continue his arts education. (Courtesy of Dashiell Speir)

About Art ConnectED

Since 2013, Art ConnectED has seen colleges and art schools offer more than $400 million in scholarships.

This year, 101 schools, the majority from the suburbs, participated in a northern regional exhibition on April 19. Anderson, Speir and other students also submitted portfolios for the seniors’ exhibition.

Statewide, about 1,000 students participated in this year’s exhibitions.

The organization was started by 13 teachers. It advocates for arts education, works to help students pursue post-secondary arts education, and provides professional development for teachers. It also offers the Early College Program exhibition, which offers opportunities for underclass students to attend summer college programs.

About 40 colleges and art schools reviewed the work at the exhibitions.

The list of artists from suburban high schools who received a large amount of scholarship offers includes:

Sabrina Shkremetko, Hinsdale Central High School, $429,000;

Axel Cabay, Downers Grove South High School, $389,000;

Meghan Englund, South Elgin High School, $385,000;

Norah Luedtke, Willowbrook High School, $384,000;

Emma Taucher, Elk Grove High School, $384,000;

Mayra Biga, Hinsdale South High School, $380,000;

Bee Magana, West Aurora High School, $380,000;

Josie Parkinson, Willowbrook High School, $368,000;

Sylv Pacis, Mundelein High School, $360,000;

Connie Kim, Fremd High School, $360,000;

Alyssa Okulitch, Wheeling High School, $360,000.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260512/visual-arts/color-them-talented-teen-artists-offered-big-scholarship-money/