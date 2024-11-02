Jack in the Box coming to Randall Road in Lake in the Hills

Jack in the Box soon will be serving up fast food along the Randall Road corridor in Lake in the Hills.

The California-based burger chain, also known for tacos and late-night food, announced in July that it had plans to expand to Lake in the Hills, but it did not give the exact location at the time. Village officials said they had not heard from the company at that point.

Lake in the Hills Director of Community Development John Svalenka said Friday that the village received a building permit from the eatery last week, and the plans are currently under review. Svalenka said the restaurant plans to remodel the former Arby’s at 320 N. Randall Road. That restaurant is located near the Lowe’s and Costco.

The Lake in the Hills location is one of several planned for the Jack in the Box chain’s return to the Chicago area next year. It won’t be the first location in the state for Jack in the Box; the company has existing locations in and around the St. Louis area. The company’s website also indicates it has two locations in Chicago.

A Jack in the Box representative said over the summer that the company is planning to open 125 restaurants in the Chicago area. A representative for the company was not immediately available for comment Friday.