Notorious Batavia intersection eyed for construction to ease traffic, public meeting planned

The Kane County Division of Transportation is eyeing improvements to the Fabyan Parkway bridge over the Fox River and the intersection at Fabyan Parkway at Illinois Route 25. (Photo Provided By The Kane County Division of Transportation)

The intersection in Batavia on Fabyan Parkway at Illinois Route 25 has long given travelers headaches with congestion and backups often associated with the intersection’s layout.

As Kane County works on roadway realignment to address traffic delay concerns, a public meeting is planned for this month to discuss the project and how it will impact residents.

This will include improvements to the Fabyan Parkway bridge over the Fox River and the intersection at Fabyan Parkway at Illinois Route 25.

The Kane County Division of Transportation is holding a meeting 5:30 p.m. to 7 on May 20 at the Covenant Living at the Holmstad in Batavia.

“Project exhibits will be available for viewing, and members of the project team will be present to discuss the proposed improvements and answer questions,” the Division said.

A feasibility study has already been completed for Fabyan Parkway from Illinois Route 31 to Route 25.

The study was conducted to consider several realignment options to adjust Fabyan Parkway and the intersection.

“Options were considered to increase the capacity of the intersection to address traffic delay concerns,” the District said.

The study lasted two years, examining traffic volumes, crash histories, and other factors that could affect and influence the project.

You can learn more about the project by visiting, fabyanil31intersection.com/.