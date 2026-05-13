City of Geneva bike committee to hold bike rodeo May 17

Shaw Local file – The city of Geneva Bike and Pedestrian Committee will hold a Geneva Bike Rodeo for families to learn about bike education and safety.

The city of Geneva Bike and Pedestrian Committee will hold a Geneva Bike Rodeo for families to learn about bike education and safety.

The free rodeo will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 17 in Wheeler Park’s north parking lot, 822 N. First St., Geneva.

Participants will be able to learn about bike education from local experts and the Geneva Police Department. The rodeo also features a helmet fitting station, safety checks and repair station, skill testing, and bike and pedestrian rules safety education.

For information, visit the city of Geneva’s website.