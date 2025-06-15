Jack in the Box closer to opening in Plainfield

Jack in the Box at at 2101 S. Route 59 in Plainfield, will open in July, according to the Jack in the Box website. The free-standing sign to the new restaurant is seen on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (Eric Schelkopf)

Two new Jack in the Box restaurants will open in Will County this July.

One is the Jack in the Box at at 2101 S. Route 59 in Plainfield, according to the Jack in the Box website. The sign has gone up at the Plainfield location.

The other is a Jack in the Box restaurant located at 672 E. Lincoln Hwy in New Lenox, according to the website.

The Plainfield and the New Lenox locations will offer seating, drive-thru and service breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert, according to its website.

The Jack in the Box sign at the Plainfield location says it will serve breakfast all day.