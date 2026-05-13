Local blood supply running low; Morris Hospital seeks donors on Friday, May 22

Versiti mobile bus will park at Morris Hospital's Diamond-Coal City Campus on Friday, May 22, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for a community blood drive. (photo provided)

Morris Hospital is offering a $25 e-gift card to anyone who donates blood on Friday, May 22, part of an effort to replenish the local blood supply.

The blood drive runs 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at Versiti’s mobile bus, parked at Morris Hospital’s Diamond-Coal City Campus, 1450 E. Division St., Diamond. Versiti supplies blood products to Morris Hospital and other regional healthcare providers.

To donate: Call Morris Hospital at 815-705-7386, visit morrishospital.org/events and select “Donate Blood,” or walk in. No appointment necessary.

Who can donate: You must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds or more, and be in good health without cold or flu symptoms on donation day.

(In Illinois, 16-year-olds may donate with written parental consent.)

What to expect: The process takes about an hour, including registration, medical screening, blood collection, and refreshments. Bring a photo ID with proof of age.

Before donating, eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water.

All blood types are needed.