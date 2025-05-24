Johnsburg girls soccer rolls to sectional semifinal victory: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls soccer

Johnsburg 7, Cristo Rey St. Martin 0: The Skyhawks dominated and earned the shutout in Class 1A Richmond-Burton Sectional semifinal action behind three goals and an assist from Charlie Eastland.

Lauren Mcquiston tallied two goals and two assists, Elizabeth Smith also scored twice, while Brooke Butler, Devynn Michel and Ava Jablonski each had an assist. Lila Konrad made one save in the shutout.

Johnsburg (10-6) will face North Shore Country Day for the sectional championship at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Skyhawks last won a sectional title in 2017.

North Shore Country Day 4, Marengo 1: The Indians fought but came up short in a Class 1A Richmond-Burton Sectional semifinal loss. Marengo ends the season at 10-8-1.

Crystal Lake Central 4, Grayslake North 1: The Tigers defeated the host Knights to capture the Class 2A Grayslake North Regional championship. Central (16-4-1), the defending state champions, will face Deerfield or Carmel in a Deerfield Sectional semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Woodstock 5, Plano 1: The Blue Streaks (12-7) battled to a Class 2A Kaneland Regional semifinal victory. Woodstock will face Kaneland at 11 a.m. Saturday for the championship.

Barrington 6, Dundee-Crown 0: Kiara Arguello made four saves in goal, but the Chargers (8-10-2) fell to the Fillies in the Class 3A Dundee-Crown Regional final.

Boys track and field

Class 1A Oregon Sectional: Forreston took first place with 120 points, Marian Catholic was ninth with 25 points and Alden-Hebron was 13th with seven point in a 14-team meet.

For Marian, Wilson Jakubowicz placed second in the 100 meters (11.76) and Derek Leitzen took second in the 300 hurdles (43.68) to qualify for state.

Softball

North Boone 9, Johnsburg 0: The Skyhawks gave up six runs in the fourth inning and couldn’t catch up during a Class 2A Richmond-Burton Regional semifinal matchup.

Sarah Nethaway and Abri Bruns each collected two hits in the season-ending loss.

Sycamore 12, Jacobs 3: The Golden Eagles fell early and couldn’t come back in nonconference play.

Talia Di Silvio went 1 for 4 at the plate with a double and a run scored.

Baseball

Prairie Ridge 7, Conant 0: Karson Stiefer went 3 for 4 at the plate with a triple and two RBIs and the Wolves picked up a nonconference victory.

Brennan Coyle went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Maddon McKim drove in two runs.

Riley Golden got the win on the mound, striking out three through two innings pitched.

Crystal Lake South 9, Harvard 2: Jackson Lee went 3 for 3 at the plate with a homer and two RBIs to help the Gators to a nonconference win.

Christian Alther drove in three runs and Devin DeLoach struck out six through three innings pitched.

For the Hornets, Adam Cooke doubled.

Crystal Lake Central 7, Woodstock North 3: Connor Gibour tripled and scored two runs and the Tigers earned a nonconference victory.

Carter Kelley and Alex Edwards each drove in two runs.

For the Thunder, Jack Wollpert had an RBI.

New Trier 6, Jacobs 0: The Golden Eagles fell and couldn’t come back in nonconference play.