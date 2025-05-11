Harvard’s Tallulah, Leona Eichholz power up to beat Dundee-Crown: Saturday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Harvard 7, Dundee-Crown 5: At Harvard, Leona Eichholz smacked a walk-off, two-run home run to lead the Hornets to a win over the Chargers. Tallulah Eichholz was 3 for 3 with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs scored. In the circle, she allowed three unearned runs in four innings without allowing a hit, striking out 11 and walking three. Emma Ribar went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Abigail Hsu and Jordyn Jeffs both had an RBI for D-C. Chloe Morrison struck out eight over five innings, allowing four earned runs.

Prairie Ridge 1, Marengo 0: At Crystal Lake, Reese Mosolino threw a complete game with 10 strikeouts, no walks and two hits allowed as the Wolves blanked the Indians to earn their 20th win. Kylie Carroll knocked in Adysen Kiddy, who doubled, with the game’s lone run in the bottom of the first inning.

Jozsa Christiansen allowed a run in three innings for Marengo. Ellie White threw three shutout innings with two strikeouts.

Barrington 10, McHenry 2: At Barrington, the Fillies broke a 2-2 tie with an eight-run sixth inning. Danica McCarthy was 2 for 3 with a double for the Warriors, while Kendal Rogers and Jocelyn Roeder had one RBI apiece.

Marist 11, Huntley 1 (6 inn.): At Rosemont, the Red Raiders fell to the RedHawks. Isabella Boskey had an RBI and Madison Rozanski had a double for Huntley.

Huntley 9, Leyden 1: At Rosemont, Gretchen Huber struck out 14 as the Raiders won their second game of the day. Huber allowed a run on four hits and walked a pair. Boskey was 3 for 3 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs, Lyla Ginczycki was 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs and an RBI and Grace Benson was 2 for 3 with two runs.

Crystal Lake Central 5, St. Viator 0: At Crystal Lake, Makayla Malone (two runs, RBI) hit her third home run over the Tigers’ past two games. Lily Perocho (2 for 3, double, two runs) threw a complete game shutout, striking out 10 and allowing six hits. Cassidy Murphy went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Adi Waliullah and Oli Victorine both had an RBI.

Johnsburg 9, Lakes 3: At Johnsburg, Carlie Majercik (2 for 3) drove in three runs and Abri Bruns was 3 for 4 with with two runs and two RBIs for the Skyhawks in a victory over the Eagles. Joree Tibbs, Sarah Nethaway and Hannah Braun each had two hits and an RBI. Tibbs allowed three runs in seven innings with six strikeouts and a walk.

Maine West 3, Hampshire 2: At Hampshire, Julissa Akins struck out seven in 6⅔ innings in a loss for the Whips. Akins allowed two earned runs. Chloe Van Horn drove in a run and Mia Robinson had a double.

Girls track and field

Genoa-Kingston Invite: At Genoa, Johnsburg captured the 17-team meet with 110 points, beating Genoa-Kingston (93.5) for the top spot. Marian Central (44) was sixth, Harvard (33.5) was eighth and Alden-Hebron (21) was 11th.

Johnsburg’s Clara Nicoline was first in the 3,200 meters with a time of 12:15 and Stori Hurckes was first in the shot put with a throw of 10.27 meters. Hurckes also won the discus (32.57) while teammate Juliana Cashmore (31.60) was runner-up. Hope Klosowicz took second in the 100 (12.75).

Johnsburg’s Addison Sweetwood was second in the long jump (4.99) and triple jump (10.25) and Carly Duck was runner-up in the pole vault (2.90). Klosowicz, Maura Oeffling, Abby Lane and Summer Toussaint were second in the 4x400 relay (4:13.62).

Marian’s Kaitlyn Remke took first in the 300 hurdles (47.11), and Jenna Remke, Kalia Parris, Addie Leitzen and Lainey Remke were second in the 4x200 relay.

Boys track and field

Genoa-Kingston Invite: At Genoa, Woodstock placed third with 68.5 points and Johnsburg (63.5) was fourth. Sandwich won the 15-team meet with 101 points. Marian Central (49) was seventh and Harvard (30) tied for 12th.

Johnsburg’s Grady Smith placed first in the 1,600 with a time of 4:35.71 and Brett Centnarowicz was first in the discus with a throw of 48.30 meters. Jared Lopez was second in the pole vault (4.12), and Smith, Michah Klos, Blake Bowers and Cayden Moran were second in the 4x800 relay (8:55.39).

Woodstock’s Ty Steponaitis was first in the triple jump (12.16) and Jason Trojan was second in the 300 hurdles (42.36).

Marian Central’s Luke Aragona, Wilson Jakubowicz, Michael Schmid and Max Kinney were second in the 4x200 relay (1:36.25). Aragona took second in the triple jump (11.96).

Baseball

Johnsburg 13, Grayslake North 2: At Grayslake, Riley Johnson (3 for 5) and Kaeden Frost (2 for 3) both had two runs scored and three RBIs as the Skyhawks beat the Knights. Nate Frost allowed one earned run in 3⅔ innings for the win. Deegan Turner struck out four in 3⅓ innings and didn’t allow a run. Kaeden Frosted pitch a scoreless seventh.

Cary-Grove 6, Grant 5: At Fox Lake, Oskar Freund scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh on a passed ball as the Trojans defeated the Bulldogs. Keenan Krysh went 3 for 4 with two steals and an RBI, Jacob Duvall scored twice and Freund added an RBI.

Braeden Mendro gave up one earned run in five innings, striking out three and allowing six hits. Duvall earned the win in relief, tossing two scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

Crystal Lake Central 10, Sycamore 6: At Sycamore, Carter Kelley went 4 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs as the Tigers picked up a win over the Spartans. Jack Dobbeck was 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs, Wade Ozment had two hits, two runs and an RBI and Connor Gibour scored twice

Ozment earned the win in relief, throwing 2⅔ shutout innings with three strikeouts and one hit allowed. Bud Shanahan closed out the win, allowing a run and striking out two.

West Aurora 12, Dundee-Crown 2: At West Aurora, Kyle Pierce and Ikey Grzynkowicz each drove in a run for the Chargers in a loss to the Blackhawks.

Richmond-Burton 10, Stillman Valley 0 (5 inn.): At Stillman Valley, Cooper Nagel (2 for 3) and Bryce Kowall (double) both knocked in three runs as the Rockets shut out the Cardinals. Gavin Morningstar pitched all five innings and allowed one hit with nine strikeouts and two walks.

Hampshire 10, Conant 1: At Hampshire, Nathan Kolder drove in three runs and Anthony Karbowski struck out 10 in 4⅓ innings as the Whips picked up the win. Karobowski allowed one run on three hits. Ari Fivelson was 2 for 3 with a double, triple, three runs and an RBI, Calen Scheider had two runs and one RBI and Eric Jackson (3 for 4) and Ethan Doonan (2 for 3) both had a double and drove in a run.

Prairie Ridge 12, Niles North 1 (5 inn.): At Niles, Sean Sherwood was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs in the Wolves’ win over the Vikings. Karson Stiefer and Connor Innis both went 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs, and Riley Golden drove in two. Innis allowed one unearned run in five innings, striking out four, for the win.

McHenry 12, Schaumburg 6: At Schaumburg, Kaden Wasniewski was 2 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs as the Warriors cruised to a win over the Saxons. Gavin Polerecky was 3 for 4 and drove in two runs and Landon Clements was 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI. Conner McLean allowed a run in four innings of relief with three strikeouts.

North Boone 11, Harvard 1 (5 inn.): At Poplar Grove, Eltan Powles had a double as the Hornets were held to only two hits in a loss to the Vikings.

Marengo 4, Freeport 3: At Marengo, Michael Kirchhoff struck out 10 in five innings, allowing three unearned runs, and went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI in a win for the Indians. Brady Kentgen knocked in two runs and Quinn Lechner scored two runs.

Alden-Hebron 17, Faith Christian 8: At Hebron, Wyatt Armbrust was 3 for 5 with a double, three RBIs and three runs, and Adam Chavera went 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Giants. Hoyt Miles and Christian Nunez added two hits and two RBIs each. Miles earned the win, allowing one run in 5⅓ innings of relief. He struck out eight.

DeKalb 3, Jacobs 0: At DeKalb, the Golden Eagles brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh but couldn’t score in a shutout loss to the Barbs. Jace Koth was 2 for 3 to lead Jacobs’ offense. Aaden Colon allowed a run in 3⅓ innings and George Donze allowed one earned run in 2⅔ innings.

Woodstock 14, Genoa-Kingston 9: At Genoa, Devin Haggerty (two runs) and Everett Flannery had a double and three RBIs apiece in the Blue Streaks’ win over the Cogs. Sonny Marsalla and Cayden Holtzee (double, three runs) drove in two runs each and Trevor Cote had a triple and an RBI. Logan Wisner and Landen Stoltz both scored twice.

Boys tennis

Crystal Lake Central Invite: At Crystal Lake, Cary-Grove placed third, host Crystal Lake Central was fifth and Hampshire took eighth. Batavia won the eight-team meet, followed by St. Francis.

Cary-Grove took fourth at No. 1 singles, No. 2 doubles and No. 3 doubles. Central was first at No. 1 doubles.

Boys lacrosse

Crystal Lake South 11, Kaneland 10 (OT): At Crystal Lake, Braedon Muraski scored two goals, including the game-winner, to lift the Gators past the Knights. Muraski also had two assists and 18 ground balls. Drake Lenckus had four goals, Renner Stavropolos had a goal and two assists and Camden Moffet made seven saves in his first start in goal.

Huntley 15, Rockford Boylan 3: At Huntley, the Raiders topped the Titans.

Hampshire 15, Lakes 4: At Hampshire, the Whips coasted to a win against the Eagles.

Vernon Hills 14, Jacobs 3: At Vernon Hills, the Eagles fell to the Cougars.

Girls soccer

Burlington Central 2, Geneva 1: At Geneva, Elsa Carlson and Sydney Batts scored for the Rockets in a win over the Vikings.

Crystal Lake South 3, Marian Central 0: At Woodstock, the Gators defeated the Hurricanes. Brooke Ryan, Maddy Landa and Madelyn Smith all scored.

Dundee-Crown 2, Rockford Guilford 2: At Rockford, Rylie Mensik and Lucia Farias both scored for the Chargers in a tie. Valeria Rodarte added an assist for D-C.

Antioch 2, Woodstock 1: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks fell to the Sequoits.

Hononegah 1, Huntley 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders were shut out by the Indians.

Jacobs 1, Schaumburg 1: At Algonquin, the Eagles and Saxons finished in a tie.