Maddon McKim drives in eight in Prairie Ridge baseball win: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald Sports Roundup

Baseball

Prairie Ridge 14, Hampshire 1: At Hampshire, junior Maddon McKim dominated Hampshire pitching. He doubled, tripled and homered, accounting for eight RBIs in the win for PR. Karson Stiefer also had a four-hit day, driving in a pair of runs for the Wolves (15-4-1, 6-1 in the FVC). Ari Fivelson had an RBI for Hampshire (15-5, 2-5).

Marian Central Catholic 12, Aurora Christian 4: At Aurora, Colin Hernon doubled twice and smacked a home run, finishing with six RBIs as MCC (6-13, 4-2) captured the Chicagoland Christian Conference win. Adam Wrzos struck out 10 for Marian.

Jacobs 12, Huntley 9: At Huntley, a five-run sixth inning and one more in the seventh pushed the Golden Eagles over the Red Raiders in a Fox Valley Conference contest. Andrew Robertson doubled and drove in three, and Andrew Deegan a pair for Jacobs (7-8, 2-5). AJ Putty and Dylan Visvadra had a pair of RBIs each for Huntley (10-6, 4-3).

Harvest Christian 16, Alden-Hebron 1 (4 inn.): At Elgin, Aldo Carreno had an RBI for the Giants (4-9).

Softball

Harvard 10, Plano 1: At Plano, Leona Eicholz went the distance, allowing just one hit while striking out 17 as the Hornets won the Kishwaukee River Conference contest. Eicholz also hit a two-run home run for Harvard (7-7, 4-1).

Johnsburg 2, Woodstock 1 (8 inn.): At Johnsburg, Joree Tibbs scored in the last of the eighth inning to complete the comeback for the Skyhawks. Carlie Majercik had an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game for Johnsburg (8-10, 4-4 in the KRC). Megan Kuiper pitched the distance for Woodstock, striking out 18.

Woodstock North 6, Sandwich 1: At Woodstock, Kylee Anderson and Makayla Nordahl had a pair of RBIs each to lead the Thunder to the win. Kylee Nicholson struck out seven for North (6-6, 4-3).

Harvest Christian 12, Alden-Hebron 2 (5 inn.): At Elgin, Hayden Smith doubled and drove in a run for A-H (0-7).

Girls soccer

Cary-Grove 6, McHenry 0: At Cary, Julia Valaitis scored twice to lead the Trojans over the Warriors in the FVC. Malaina Kurth added a goal and two assists for Cary (4-3-2, 2-1).

Crystal Lake Central 8, Dundee-Crown 2: At Carpentersville, Kira Stavropolous, Allie Barnett and Addy Schaffer scored twice each to lead the Tigers to the FVC win. Ryleigh Smith had seven saves for CLC (7-3-1, 2-1). Rylie Mensik scored twice for D-C (4-5-1).

Prairie Ridge 3, Hampshire 2: At Crystal Lake, Ava Gertz had a pair of assists as the Wolves edged the Whip-Purs in the FVC. Riley Sherwood and Lily Kerley added solo tallies for PR (5-1-3, 1-0-1). Ilsa Marquez and Josie Richert scored for Hampshire (1-6-1, 0-1-1).

Huntley 3, Jacobs 0: At Huntley, Brooke Grabs, Maddie Cummings and Maizie Nickie scored for the hosts (9-0-3, 2-0).

Boys tennis

Jacobs 6, Cary-Grove 1: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles got the best of the Trojans. Sammy Santa-Ines, Daryan Do, and Soham Kaira swept singles for Jacobs. Owen Lonergan and Mason Rebscher of Cary-Grove won at No. 4 doubles.

Prairie Ridge 5, Huntley 2: At Crystal Lake, led by a win at No. 1 doubles from Cole Palese and Tim Jones, the Wolves defeated the Red Raiders in an FVC match. The Wolves swept the doubles, and Huntley led by a win at No. 1 singles from Will Geske captured two of the three singles matches.

McHenry 5, Dundee-Crown 2: At Mchenry, Owen Miller and Matt Zurwaski won at No. 2 and No. 3 singles to lead McHenry to the win. Aarav Shah won No. 1 singles for D-C.

Crystal Lake Central 6, Marian Central Catholic 1: At Crystal Lake, Eli Irwin won in straight sets at No. 1 singles, and Audon Berg and Ryan Spencer didn’t lose a game at No. 1 doubles for Crystal Lake Central.

Boys lacrosse

Lakes 15, Crystal Lake Central 12: At Lake Villa, CL Central lost a close contest.

Boys track and field

Harvard 79, Sandwich 35: At Harvard, the Hornets won 12 of 15 events to take the KRC dual. Calin Barnet won the long and triple jumps, and Braden Wittum won the shot put and discus for Harvard.

Richmond-Burton 74.5, Woodstock North 60, Plano 43.5: At Richmond, Nate Moreno won the long jump and high jump to lift the Rockets to the win. Braelen Creighton won the 300 hurdles and the pole vault for North.

Woodstock 83.5, Johnsburg 58, Marengo 37.5: At Woodstock, eight event wins led the Blue Streaks to the win in the KRC. Ty Steponaitis won the high, triple and long jumps to lead the way for Woodstock. Brent Centnarowicz won the shot and discus for Johnsburg. Oliver Stack won the 800 for Marengo.

Girls track and field

Harvard 80, Sandwich 40: At Harvard, much like the boys, the Hornet girls won 12 of 15 events in the KRC dual. Joselyn Hernandez won the shot put and discus, and Genah Arias won the 200 and long jump for Harvard.

Woodstock North 75, Plano 50, Richmond-Burton 48: At Richmond, Victoria Grant won the 100 and 200 meters, and Brenna McConnell took the shot and discus as the Thunder roared in the KRC matchup. Emerson Wold won the 400 meters, and Maya Zmuda the 800 for R-B.

Woodstock 76, Johnsburg 61, Marengo 43: At Woodstock, Keira Bogott won the 400 and 800, and Sophia Mendoza won the long jump and 200 meters to lead Woodstock. Stori Hurckes won the shot and discus for Johnsburg.