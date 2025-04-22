Huntley baseball, softball, girls track and field all win: Monday’s Northwest Herald Sports Roundup

Baseball

Huntley 4, Prairie Ridge 3: At Huntley, the hosts put up four runs in the first inning, and Mason Leske and Ryan Dabe made it hold up as the Red Raiders captured the win in the Fox Valley Conference. Jack Ezell drove in a pair of runs for Huntley (10-5, 4-2). Karson Stiefer tripled and drove in a run as the Wolves (14-4-1, 5-1) suffered their first loss in the FVC.

Burlington Central 10, Crystal Lake Central 3: At Burlington, Thomas Koertgen hit a three-run homer as the Rockets rolled past the Tigers in the Fox Valley Conference. Jake Johnson and Zane Pollack had a pair of RBIs each for BC (9-5, 2-4). Connor Gibour hit a two-run homer for CLC (8-9-1, 2-5).

Cary-Grove 7, Jacobs 4: At Cary, Francis Panko and Oskar Freund had a pair of RBIs each to lead Cary (10-6, 5-2). Jace Koth had two RBI for Jacobs (6-8, 1-5).

Hampshire 10, Crystal Lake South 2: At Crystal Lake, Calen Schneider had three hits and three RBIs including a double and home run to lead the Whip-Purs. Wilson Wemhoff and Ethan Doonan had a pair of RBIs each for Hampshire (15-4, 2-4).

McHenry 8, Dundee-Crown 2: At Carpentersville, the Warriors scored six times in the third inning to break the game with the Chargers open. Nathan Neidhardt had two RBIs for McHenry in support of Brandon Shannon, who fanned five for the Warriors (15-2-1, 6-1).

Woodstock North 5, Harvard 1: At Harvard, AJ Cohen went the distance allowing just four hits as the Thunder took the contest in the KRC from the Hornets. Matthew Fansler and Tristan Schaffter had a pair of hits each for North (6-8, 4-3).

Plano 7, Woodstock 3: At Woodstock, Devin Haggerty doubled twice and drove in a run as the Blue Streaks fell in their KRC contest with Plano. Angelo Pacini and Maximilian Haggerty added RBIs for Woodstock (4-8, 2-4).

Sandwich 8, Richmond-Burton 4: At Richmond, Cooper Nagel had three hits and drove in a pair to lead the Rockets. Ryan Scholberg had a pair of hits for R-B (4-11, 3-4).

Aurora Christian 14, Marian Central Catholic 5: At Woodstock, Colin Kowalsky homered and drove in three for the Hurricanes in the Chicagoland Christian Conference contest. TJ Cutrona and Jackson Hatfield had RBIs for MCC (5-13, 3-2).

Softball

Huntley 12, Cary-Grove 1 (5 inn.): At Cary, Lyla Ginczycki doubled, homered and drove in four runs as the Red Raiders ran away from the Trojans. Isabella Boskey had a perfect 3-for-3 day with a double, home run and three RBIs for Huntley (9-8, 4-2). Emily Glen hit a solo home run for Cary (4-9, 1-6).

Prairie Ridge 9, Burlington Central 1: At Burlington, the Wolves broke open the FVC matchup with a five-run sixth inning to remain unbeaten on the season at 11-0-2, 6-0-1. Parker Frey and Adysen Kiddy had a pair of RBIs each for PR. Addison Beltran had an RBI for Central (8-11, 5-2).

Crystal Lake Central 5, Jacobs 0: At Crystal Lake, Ella Arana clubbed a three-run homer to lift the Tigers to the win in the FVC. Lyly Perocho and Oli Victorine combined to strike out 11 for CLC (11-2, 6-0).

McHenry 20, Crystal Lake South 3 (3 inn.): At Crystal Lake, the Warriors put up their best offensive game of the year in the win over the Gators. Lyla Oeffling smacked a pair of home runs, driving in six, and Rylinn Gottstein homered and drove in six as well to lead the McHenry offense (8-9, 3-3).

Hampshire 16, Dundee-Crown 9: At Carpentersville, runs in every inning lifted the Whip-Purs to the FVC win. Addison Edlen, Bria Rebel and Mia Robinson had four hits each for Hampshire (12-3, 5-1-1). Emily Einhorn homered and drove in a pair for D-C (6-10, 1-6).

Marian Central Catholic 16, Hope Academy 7: At Chicago, Lina Conner clubbed a home run and drove in five, and Vivianna Lara added a home run as the Hurricanes broke it open with an eight-run fifth to take the Chicagoland Christian Conference contest. Lina Wilson struck out six for MCC (5-5, 4-1).

Grayslake North 6, Harvard 0: At Grayslake, the Hornets (6-7) were no-hit by the Knights in a nonconference contest.

Johnsburg 17, Plano 16: at Plano, the Skyhawks jumped out to a big early lead and survived an eight-run rally from the Reapers for the win in the Kishwaukee River Conference. Sarah Nethaway homered and drove in six, and Kylie Farmer homered and drove in five for Johnsburg (7-10, 3-4).

Girls soccer

Johnsburg 9, Plano 0: At Plano, Liz Smith scored four times and Lauren McQuiston three times as the Skyhawks routed the Reapers in the KRC. Brooke Butler and Charlie Eastland added solo tallies for Johnsburg (8-2, 4-0).

Harvard 6, Marengo 0: At Harvard, freshman Julie Silva scored a first-half hat trick and added two more in the second half as the Hornets cruised past the Indians in the KRC to improve to 5-4-2 overall and 1-3 in the KRC.

Richmond-Burton 1, Woodstock North 0: At Richmond, Maddie Seyller scored for R-B in the KRC. Kay Pacheco and Rylee Molzcan combined on the shutout for the Rockets (5-5, 2-2).

Boys tennis

Woodstock North 6, Woodstock 1: At Woodstock, Jude Suay, Brody Case and Braden Olson swept singles for the Thunder in their KRC conference win over the Blue Streaks. Stuart and Brett Neuhart won at No. 1 doubles for Woodstock.

Carmel Catholic 6, Crystal Lake Central 1: At Crystal Lake, Eli Irwin captured No. 1 singles with a 7-6, 1-6, 10-8 marathon win for the Tigers.

Boys track and field

Hampshire 92, McHenry 78, Burlington Central 57, Crystal Lake South 39: At McHenry, the host Warriors won five events to take the FVC quad. Jayden Linderman won the 100, Jason Graham the 800, Myles Wagner the 1,600, and Sammy Maye the long jump for McHenry. Nevelette Johnson took the 200, Cody Dobush took the 300 hurdles, Rayan Hashimi the high jump, Jameson Karwacki won the triple jump and Glenn Manguerra the pole vault for Hampshire. Wyatt Orlick was first in the discus, Rehaan Patel won the 110 high hurdles, and Brady Hasselhoff the 400 for Crystal Lake South. Aadi Sheth won the 3,200, and Zachary Hultgen won the shot put for BC.

Crystal Lake Central 64, Cary-Grove 53, Huntley 48: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers finished 1-2 in the 4x400 relay to win the tri-meet with the Trojans and Red Raiders. Jackie Clark, Jackson Hopkins, Mason McIntyre and Barrett Buchanan made up the winning 4x400 relay team.

Jacobs 70, Prairie Ridge 56, Dundee-Crown 24: At Algonquin, Matt Scardina won the 200 and 400 to lead Jacobs to the tri-meet win. Alexander Trejo won the 110 and 300 hurdles for PR. Logan Henning added two event wins in the long and triple jumps for Jacobs.

Girls track and field

Huntley 108.67, Burlington Central 22, Dundee-Crown 11.33: At Huntley, the Red Raiders won all six field events en route to the dominating win. Elena Frazier won the shot, Sienna Robertson the discus and Dominque Johnson the long and triple jumps for Huntley. Emma Garofola and Olivia Pontious won the pole vault and high jump, respectively, for the Red Raiders.

Hampshire 128, Jacobs 48, Crystal Lake Central 47, Crystal Lake South 43: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs dominated with nine event wins to take the FVC quad meet. Malaya Ligon (400), Alyssa Garcia (800), Cameron Shaw (3,200), Kassiday Papa (pole vault), Carolyn Petriw (long jump) and Emma Chanthaboury (triple jump) were among the winners for Hampshire. Carly Uehlien won the discus and shot put, and Brylan Lemon won the 100 and 300 hurdles for Jacobs. Elynor Raithel won the 100 and 200 for CLC.

Girls lacrosse

Huntley 11, Montin 6: At Lombard, Katie Ferrara scored six goals as the Red Raiders rolled past the Broncos. Mya Holmberg scored twice and had three assists, and Savannah Stone had seven saves for Huntley (8-2).