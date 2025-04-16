Marengo baseball, softball and boys and girls track and field win: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Marengo 16, Plano 1 (4 inn.): At Marengo, for the second straight day, the Indians run-ruled their opponent. Drew Litchfield doubled twice and drove in five runs to lead the offense for Marengo (11-4, 5-0 Kishwaukee River Conference). Quinn Lechner also doubled and drove in four for Marengo.

Bishop McNamara 12, Marian Central 2 (5 inn.): At Kankakee, the Hurricanes managed just two hits in a run-rule loss to the Irish in Chicagoland Christian Conference play. Colin Kowalsky had an RBI for Marian (5-10, 3-1).

South Beloit 15, Alden-Hebron 1 (5 inn.): At Hebron, Wyatt Armbrust had a single and Adam Chavera added an RBI for the Giants (4-6) in a Northeastern Athletic Conference loss.

Softball

Harvard 5, Woodstock North 3: At Harvard, Leona Eichholz struck out 14 and allowed just two hits as the Hornets captured the KRC contest. Kara Knop hit a two-run home run and Tallulah Eichholz added a pair of RBIs for Harvard (5-4, 3-0). Kylie Stevens hit a three-run homer for North (3-5, 2-2).

Marengo 9, Johnsburg 0: At Johnsburg, Gabby Gieseke had three hits and drove in three as the Indians cruised in the KRC contest over the Skyhawks for their 10th straight win. Jozsa Christiansen and Gabby Christopher added three hits each for Marengo (13-4, 4-0).

Richmond-Burton 1, Sandwich 0: At Richmond, Hailey Holtz scored the only run of the game in the first inning and did the rest in the circle with 10 strikeouts as the Rockets won the KRC battle. Rebecca Lanz added two hits for R-B (11-4-1, 3-1).

Plano 8, Woodstock 7: At Woodstock, a two-run rally in the last of the seventh inning came up a bit short as the Blue Streaks fell to the Reapers in a KRC game. Tipper Axelson doubled, homered, drove in a pair and struck out 11 to lead Woodstock (2-8, 0-5).

Prairie Ridge 4, Jacobs 0: At Crystal Lake, Ady Kiddy doubled twice, homered and drove in two runs to lead the Wolves over the Golden Eagles in a Fox Valley Conference contest. Emma Dallas and Reese Mosolino combined to strike out six for PR (6-0-2, 3-0-1). Molly Hoch had two hits for Jacobs (7-6, 0-4).

South Beloit 21, Alden-Hebron 2 (4 inn.): At Hebron, Hayden Smith and Marissa Johnson had RBIs for A-H (0-5) in a NAC loss.

Girls soccer

Jacobs 1, Prairie Ridge 1 (Tie): At Crystal Lake, Kayla Konkey scored for the Golden Eagles as they tied the Wolves in an FVC game.

Dundee-Crown 4, Crystal Lake South 0: At Crystal Lake, Rylie Mensik scored twice to lead the Chargers to the win in the FVC. Karissa Hernandez and Ciara Jost also scored for D-C (2-4-1).

Marian Central 7, Chicago Christian 0: At Palos Heights, Adriana Wrzos scored three times and assisted on two other goals to lead the Hurricanes to their first win of the season. Kalia Parris added three assists and a goal for Marian (1-4-1, 1-0).

Cary-Grove 4, Burlington Central 0: At Cary, Julia Valaitis and Brynn Harasimowicz each scored twice to lift the Trojans to an FVC win over the Rockets.

Richmond-Burton 3, Grant 1: At Fox Lake, Maddie Seyller scored twice and Sydney Frericks added one goal as the Rockets improved to 4-4 with a win over the Bulldogs. Abby Leslie and Elle Barrettsmith had assists.

Boys tennis

Prairie Ridge 6, Crystal Lake South 1: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves took two of the three singles matches and swept doubles in the FVC win. Jacob Kim and Trigg Palmer won at singles for Prairie Ridge. Zeke Boldman took No. 2 singles for South.

Jacobs 6, Hampshire 1: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles swept doubles in straight sets to capture the FVC match. August Nelson/Jack Soto and Ryan Fulton/Soham Kaira won No. 1 and 2 doubles, respectively, for Jacobs and didn’t drop a game.

Cary-Grove 4, Crystal Lake Central 2: At Crystal Lake, C-G swept the singles matches to capture the match from the Tigers. Central took the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles matches.

Girls lacrosse

Crystal Lake Central co-op 22, McHenry 2: At McHenry, Anna Starr had six goals for the Tigers in their FVC win against the Warriors. Addie Bechler added four goals and Sophia Fuchsloch and Layla Schnell both had three.

Boys track and field

Marengo 98, Plano 94.67, Harvard 37, Alden-Hebron 9.33: At Harvard, the Indians won six events to take the quad meet. Michael Gieseke won the 200 meters and Oliver Stack the 800 and were among the event winners for Marengo. Collin Barnett captured the long and triple jumps for Harvard.

Woodstock 70, Richmond-Burton 67: At Richmond, the Blue Streaks 4x400 relay won the meets last event to take the KRC dual meet. Dominic Vogel won the 100 meters and Marc Thomas the 200 for Woodstock. Riley Shea won the shot put and discus for R-B.

Woodstock North 117, Johnsburg 79.66, Sandwich 52.33: At Sandwich, Braelan Creighton won the 110 and 300 hurdles and the triple jump for North in the KRC tri-meet. The Thunder also captured three relay events. Brett Centnarowicz won the shot and disc for Johnsburg.

Girls track and field

Marengo 97, Plano 70.5, Harvard 59, Alden-Hebron 21.5: At Harvard, the Indians captured a pair of relay wins on the way to winning the quad meet. Genah Arias won the 100 and long jump for Harvard.

Woodstock 87, Richmond-Burton 58: At Richmond, the Blue Streaks swept all four relays as they cruised to the KRC win. Sophia Mendoza won a pair of events for Woodstock. Emily Wisniewski took the 100 and Alexia Spatz the 800 for R-B.

Johnsburg 113, Woodstock North 84.5, Sandwich 62.5: At Sandwich, Summer Toussaint took the 100 and 400 meters and Stori Hurckes won the shot put and discus to lead Johnsburg. Maddie Mock won the 3,200 and Victoria Grant won the 200 for North.