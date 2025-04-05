Jacobs softball scores big in win, Marian walks off victory over R-B: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Jacobs 13, Woodstock North 4: At Woodstock, five different Golden Eagles (5-1) drove in multiple runs in a nonconference win against the Thunder. Talia Di Silvio (two runs), Jianna Tanada, Molly Hoch (two runs, double), Avarie Lohrmann (double) and Emily Popilek each collected two RBIs.

Olivia Fillipp was 2 for 3 with three runs scored. Audrey Wetzel earned the win, striking out six over 3⅓ innings. Popilek tossed 3⅔ shutout innings with four strikeouts.

Aly Jordan (RBI), Allyson Schaid (double) and Emma Enot (double) had an RBI for North.

Hampshire 19, Hoffman Estates 1 (4 inn.): At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs (6-1) scored 14 runs in the first inning and won big in nonconference action.

Mia Robinson went 2 for 3 with two doubles, five RBIs and three runs scored. Julissa Akins (2 for 4) and Bria Riebel (3 for 4, two triples, double) combined to drive in eight runs and Alexa Schuring added two RBIs.

Akins struck out five through four innings pitched.

Marengo 18, Wauconda 5 (6 inn.): At Wauconda, Kylee Jensen went 3 for 4 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead Marengo (6-4) to a nonconference victory.

Mia Feidt and Alyssa Pollnow each drove in three runs and Ari Rodriguez went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and three runs scored.

Grant 4, Richmond-Burton 3: At Fox Lake, Hailey Holtz went 2 for 4 with a run scored, but the Rockets (6-2-1) fell in nonconference play. Gabby Hird and Emerson Herrick each had an RBI.

Madison Kunzer allowed one earned run on four hits in six innings, striking out five and walking two.

Grayslake Central 15, Cary-Grove 2 (5 inn.): At Cary, Addison DeSomer went 1 for 2 with a triple and an RBI, but the Trojans (1-1) fell in nonconference action.

Durand 19, Alden-Hebron 1 (4 inn.): At Hebron, Madison Mayerck, Marissa Johnson and Brooke Slepchevic each had hits for the Giants (0-1) in the season-opening loss. Olivia Toscano scored A-H’s lone run.

Baseball

Marian Central 5, Richmond-Burton 4: At Woodstock, pinch-hitter Paul Hoerer drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning with one out as the Hurricanes (2-8) earned a nonconference win over the Rockets (1-6).

Adam Wrzos was 4 for 4 with a double and two runs, while Owen Neuzil (2 for 4), Jackson Hatfield and Colin Kowalsky each drove in a run. TJ Cutrona started and allowed three earned runs on nine hits in six innings. He struck out three and walked none.

Anthony Harvey struck out seven over six innings for R-B. He allowed two earned runs on six hits with four walks. Joe Larsen drove in two runs and Jace Nelson was 3 for 3.

Woodstock North 13, Belvidere North 0 (5 inn.): At Belvidere, the Thunder (2-3) cruised to a nonconference victory. Braeden Berner (three runs, double) and Brady Rogers (two runs, double) each drove in three runs, Parker Neff had two RBIs and Tristan Schaffer was 2 for 2 with four runs scored.

Ryan Lalor, Brad Lalor and Zaiden Vess combined for the shutout, allowing only two hits combined.

Johnsburg 3, North Boone 2: At Johnsburg, Peyton Mesce picked up the win for the Skyhawks, allowing an earned run in five innings with five strikeouts and four walks. Kaeden Frost earned the save, recording the final out.

Deegan Turner, Evan Pohl and Frost each knocked in a run.

Girls soccer

Woodstock 6, Westminster Christian 0: The Blue Streaks got out to a big lead in their nonconference victory.

Round Lake 2, Harvard 0: At Round Lake, the Hornets were shut out in nonconference action.

Jarithsie Mercado with 10 saves in goal.

Girls lacrosse

Crystal Lake Central co-op 21, Glenbrook North 2: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers ran away with a nonconference win.

Boys tennis

Cary-Grove 7, Marian Central 0 (rain delay): The Trojans won seven of eight matches before a rain delay stopped the match.