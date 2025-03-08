7 Brew Drive-Thru Coffee to debut in Huntley this month

A rendering shows a 7 Brew Coffee shop that's coming to Huntley. The store is set to open later this month. (Photo provided by Village of Huntley)

7 Brew Drive-Thru Coffee officially will start caffeinating Huntley residents later this month.

Huntley Deputy Village Manager Lisa Armour said the coffee shop plans to open for business March 24.

The store will offer a friends and family weekend leading up to opening day from 7 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. March 21; 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 6 p.m. March 22; and noon to 3 p.m. March 23. Everyone is welcome to stop by and get a small drink on the menu for free, said Jasmine Byler, who is the new stand opening director for 7 Brew.

Byler said the store officially will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 24, adding the company is very excited to be part of the Huntley community.

7 Brew, an Arkansas-based coffee chain that first opened its doors in 2017, has other locations in northern Illinois, including Sterling, Round Lake Beach, Lake Zurich and Naperville, according to the company’s website. Sterling was the company’s first location in Illinois.

Huntley’s location at 12980 Route 47 got Village Board approval over the summer. The drive-thru coffee shop will have two drive-thru lanes, and cars will pull up to a canopy with menu boards while workers take orders on tablets, officials said when the shop was approved. The 7 Brew aesthetic has been geared to generally match the Chipotle next door. That eatery, complete with a “Chipotlane,” opened its doors in September.

Smoothie King also is coming to the Route 47 corridor near the 7 Brew at 12900 Route 47. It received Village Board approval in December.

A Smoothie King representative said Friday that the company does not yet have a firm opening date, but the shop will “more than likely” open in the next four to six weeks..