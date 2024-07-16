7 Brew Drive-Thru Coffee coming to Huntley

A rendering of a 7 Brew Coffee shop that's planned to Huntley. (Photo provided by Village of Huntley)

7 Brew Drive-Thru Coffee is officially coming to Huntley.

The drive-thru coffee chain, which started in 2017 in Rogers, Arkansas, according to its website, has a location in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Sterling. The Sterling location was the company’s first in Illinois.

Huntley officials had first offered feedback on the drive-thru coffee shop proposal in November after plans for a Noodles and Company and urgent care fell through at Huntley Crossings along Route 47.

The Village Board raised concerns about the coffee shop back then, among them that parts of the building didn’t meet village guidelines.

The original proposal indicated metal siding on three sides of the building, which isn’t allowed under Huntley rules. Village documents indicate those sides will now have Glen-Gery brand “thin brick.” The building color scheme has been changed from blue to black. It’s geared to generally match the Chipotle next door, Charlie Nordman, director of development services for the village, said.

The coffee shop will be about 750 square feet with two drive-thru lanes in which cars will pull up to the canopy with menu boards, where workers will take orders on tablets, Nordman said. The drive-thru will be able to accommodate at least 22 cars, Nordman said. Plans call for a bike rack and pedestrian access, village documents indicate. There will also be some parking in case people want to walk up and order.

Before approving a special use permit for the drive-thru coffeeshop Thursday, Village Board members shared generally positive comments.

“I’m looking forward to it. I think it’s a positive development for our village,” Trustee Vito Benigno said.

Said Trustee John Piwko: “My concern is we’re overwhelmed with coffee places in town and I think we can still come up with something better at that location.”

Trustee Ronda Goldman said she was “excited” about the new coffee shop.

“You’re going to be very popular here. I’m already hearing from people,” Goldman said.

A 7 Brew Coffee representative could not immediately be reached. It’s not clear when the coffee shop will open.