Streator killer loses bid for reduced sentence

Malcolm Whitfield of Streator, seen here at his 2005 murder trial in La Salle County Circuit Court, lost a bid for a reduced sentence Friday, May 1, 2026. Friday's ruling nonetheless allows him to appeal his conviction for killing Shaquita Kelly and injuring two others. (Scott Anderson)

A Streator killer serving an effective life sentence (parole date: 2117) struck out Friday in his bid for a reduced prison time.

But Friday’s denial carries a silver lining for Malcolm Whitfield: He has exhausted his remedies at trial court and now is eligible for appeal.

What I’ve heard today is, ‘I don’t like my sentence.’ — H. Chris Ryan Jr., chief judge

Whitfield, 32, appeared in La Salle County Circuit Court on a motion to reconsider. He was convicted last year of first-degree murder for the 2023 shooting death of Shaquita Kelly as well as felony firearms offenses.

Friday, Public Defender Ryan Hamer argued the jury didn’t sufficiently consider Whitfield’s claim of self-defense.

“Evidence at trial demonstrates there were shots being fired at Whitfield,” Hamer said. “He was legitimately in fear for his life.”

Hamer also asked for a reevaluation of the firearms offenses that stretched Whitfield’s prison time well past his life expectancy. Whitfield got 60 years for murdering Kelly, but he also was ordered to serve a pair of 20-year sentences for aggravated battery with a firearm.

Those sentences all have to be served back-to-back, partly because one of the survivors was found to have suffered great bodily harm. Hamer disputed the long-term injuries, calling the survivor’s wounds “relatively minor” and the fact she was released from a hospital the same day.

In response, Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Kelley Porter said the finding was appropriate given the severity of the victim’s injuries – “She testified she still feels pain in her leg to this day,” Porter said – and that the jury properly considered and rejected any claim of self-defense.

Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. agreed and threw out Whitfield’s bid for relief, saying there were no new arguments or evidence

“What I’ve heard today is, ‘I don’t like my sentence,’” the judge ruled.

The case now goes to the 3rd District Appellate Court.