Chipotle opening its doors – and a ‘Chipotlane’ – in Huntley next week

Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening a new eatery at 12990 Route 47, Lot 4B, Huntley next week. (Photo provided by Chipotle Mexican Grill)

Huntley-area Chipotle Mexican Grill enthusiasts will be able to get burritos without leaving town starting next week.

Chipotle officials announced Thursday their first location in Huntley will be opening its doors to the public at 12990 Route 47, Lot 4B starting Tuesday.

Many of the menu items are similar across locations, and Chipotle said earlier this week it is bringing back its smoked brisket for a limited time. According to a news release posted on the Chipotle website dated Tuesday, the item is back on the menu for a limited time and people can get free delivery on smoked brisket orders through the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com. There is a $10 minimum order, according to the release.

Smoked brisket will be available in Huntley, the company said.

Chipotle in Huntley will be open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 11 p.m. Despite the restaurant opening soon, company officials said the restaurant is still hiring.

Chipotle also plans to offer Huntley customers its Chipotlane amenity, which allows people to place online orders and then use a drive-thru to pick it up.

Huntley is the sixth McHenry County-area municipality to have a Chipotle, though the Huntley Chipotle is on the Kane County side of town. Algonquin, Crystal Lake, McHenry and Woodstock currently have Chipotle locations, but only Woodstock has a Chipotlane. A Chipotle in Lakemoor near the Woodman’s grocery store just over the Lake County line also features a Chipotlane.