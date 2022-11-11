Sterling getting Illinois’ first 7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee

STERLING – Come December, if construction goes as planned, Sterling will get the first 7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee in Illinois.
The new building, due west of the new Take 5 Oil Change at 4106 E. Lincolnway, is expected to be done by mid-December, barring any unforeseen delays, said Tori Metzler, who will be the beverage shop’s manager.
7 Brew, which offers drive-through service only, sells hot and cold coffees and teas, as well as shakes, slushies, sodas, lemonade, smoothies, blended drinks and flavored energy drinks, said Metzler, 26, of Sterling. There also are drinks for kids and make-your-own options.
Muffin tops also are on the menu, which can be found at https://7brew.com/menu/.
A variety of 7 Brew merchandise, such as shirts, hoodies, hats and drinkware, and gift cards also are sold.
Metzler expects to be hiring 40 to 45 full- and part-time workers, she said.
Applications aren’t being taken yet, but those interested should keep an eye on the website.
7 Brew is based in Arkansas, and most of the shops are there and in Missouri, although a few are scatted in other nearby southern states, such as Kentucky, Alabama and Arkansas. There also is one in Des Moines, which for now is its northernmost location.
Texas real estate investor Ben Hidalgo owns both the Take 5 and the 7 Brew franchises, which is why they’re being built on the same site, Metzler said.