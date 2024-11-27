Northwest Herald boys wrestling preview: Five to watch in 2024-2025

Crystal Lake Central's Cayden Parks grabs the leg of Rock Island’s Andrew Marquez during last season's Class 2A 190-pound championship match at the State Farm Center in Champaign. Parks will be one of the top wrestlers in the McHenry County area. (Alex T. Paschal)

Marian Central's Jimmy Mastny

Jimmy Mastny, Marian Central, so.

Mastny dominated in his first year and put together one of the best seasons in McHenry County wrestling history. He earned 2024 Northwest Herald Boys Wrestler of the Year after winning the Class 1A 157-pound individual state championship as a freshman and only lost one match. He’ll be a key leader as the Hurricanes try to defend their Class 1A dual team state championship.

Marian Central's Brayden Teunissen

Brayden Teunnisen , Marian Central, sr.

Teunnisen made quite the debut in his first season with the Hurricanes, coming back to win the 1A 120 individual state championship after finishing up runner-up the previous season. He went 44-5 last season and will try to end his high school career with another state title.

Richmond-Burton's Emmett Nelson

Emmett Nelson, Richmond-Burton, sr.

Nelson has been one of the most dominant wrestlers in the area during his time with the Rockets. He’s reached the state championship match twice and took sixth at last season’s Class 1A 144 state tournament. He will try to cap his career by winning a title and leading the Rockets to another Kishwaukee River Conference title.

Crystal Lake Central's Cayden Parks

Cayden Parks, Crystal Lake Central, sr.

Parks took a big step for the Tigers last season, finishing runner-up at the Class 2A 190-pound division after placing as a sophomore. He won a regional title and was named All-Fox Valley Conference and will try to take one last step toward a state championship.

Cary-Grove's Hunter Lenz

Hunter Lenz, Cary-Grove, jr.

Lenz made Trojans history last season when he became the first state placer since 2018. He took fifth in the Class 2A 113 division in his first trip to state and won a regional title. Lenz ended his season at 18-6.