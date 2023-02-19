Boys wrestling: McHenry’s Chris Moore wins IHSA state title, finishes season undefeated

CHAMPAIGN – Chris Moore finally earned his redemption.
A year after the McHenry senior was left on his knees in heartbreak after losing the IHSA Individual State Tournament Class 3A 160-pound state title in overtime on Saturday, Moore once again dropped to his knees, this time in pure joy.
Saturday night was a year in the making for Moore, who won the state title at 170 and finished the season 43-0.
“It feels great,” Moore said. “The hard work has paid off and I’m happy.”
Redemption. After losing to Mount Carmel’s Kelly in the state title last season, @McHenryWrestle Chris Moore comes back to win the Class 3A 170 title and finish the season undefeated. What an end for the future #illini pic.twitter.com/tUgdJXL1zN— Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) February 19, 2023
Moore battled Mount Carmel’s Colin Kelly for a second straight state title after Kelly bested Moore in overtime last year. Neither wrestler made a move to pick up a point in the first period but Kelly took a 1-0 lead in the second period by escaping Moore. Moore tied it in the second period by escaping and then changed up his game plan from last season.
Moore said he thought he was too timid in last season’s final, so he became more aggressive in the final minute. Kelly attempted to take Moore down but opened himself up to his opponent for the title-clinching takedown, earning two points to take a 3-1 lead with 10 seconds left in the match.
Kelly escaped Moore for a point but it was too late, Moore retreated and dropped to his knees in celebration.
“The aggressor always wins,” Moore said. “I believe in that.”
Moore capped a decorated high school career with his second state title. He won a state title with Aurora Christian as a freshman before finishing runner-up last season with the Warriors. He finished runner-up with Marian Central as a sophomore in the IWCOA state tournament since there was no IHSA-sanctioned state tournament because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the win, Moore was already planning his next mission. Saturday’s finale took place in the State Farm Center, where Moore will wrestle the next with the University of Illinois.
He accomplished his goal a year after heartbreak and now he’s ready to continue his winning streak in his new home.
“It feels good,” Moore said. “Now I’m hoping to keep staying undefeated in this home place. New beginning after this. Everything starts fresh.”
Richmond-Burton’s Emmett Nelson decided to take a risk when he needed it the most.
Nelson had just tied his Class 1A 126 state-title match in the third period and wanted to go for the kill shot against Dakota’s TJ Silva, but the gamble didn’t pay off and Nelson finished as a state runner-up for the second straight season.
“I thought I wrestled really well and it slipped away from me,” Nelson said. “I was right there.”
The two wrestlers sized each other up for much of the first period and neither grabbed a lead. Nelson gave up a point at the beginning of the second period but tied the match up early in the third by escaping before he decided to make a move to try and get Silva on his back.
Silva overcame Nelson’s attempt and brought Nelson to his back to take a 3-1 lead before eventually winning the state title 6-1.
“I was going for the big move, I wanted to put him straight to his back,” Nelson said. “I guess I got too eager.”
Nelson, a sophomore, found himself in the same position as last year after finishing runner-up at 113 in last season’s state tournament. Although he would’ve wanted to win a state title after coming close last season, Nelson knows he’s in a special spot finishing runner-up in both of his first two high school seasons.
“It’s easy to go a year without this reminder,” Nelson said. “This is good to think about and keep growing off of it.”
Marian’s Vance Williams wanted to wrestle smarter against Dakota’s Phoenix Blakeley on Saturday after he lost by technical fall at the Class 1A Oregon Sectional the week before. Blakely showed off his experience once again Saturday though, taking down Williams to win his third IHSA state title and fourth state tournament.
Williams fell behind 2-1 early before Blakely took control of the match. Blakely ran out to a 7-1 and led 7-3 after the first period before eventually winning 11-4.
Marian Central’s Vance Williams finishes runner-up at 132 after an 11-4 loss in the title match. Williams moves up after placing last year. @mcchs_wrestling pic.twitter.com/mEa5T7w95d— Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) February 19, 2023
Williams finished fourth at last season’s 132 Class 1A tournament as a freshman. Despite the loss, Williams was encouraged by the improvement that he saw from himself not only within the week but the season.
“It shows that my training has paid off this year,” Williams said. “Even through everything, I can push through it all and get through it all.”