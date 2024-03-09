2024 Northwest Herald Boys Wrestler of the Year: Marian Central’s Jimmy Mastny

Marian Central’s Jimmy Mastny faces off with Joliet Catholic’s Luke Hamiti in a triangular meet at Joliet Catholic this season. Mastny's dominant postseason earned him the Northwest Herald's 2024 Boys Wrestler of the Year honor. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Jimmy Mastny was ready to put on a show. Whether he’d get a chance remained a question a month into this season.

The IHSA banned Mastny, a Marian Central freshman, from ever wrestling with the Hurricanes after it concluded he violated its recruiting by-laws. The organization also suspended Marian co-coach Jordan Blanton for a year for allegedly violating its recruiting by-laws.

Despite the ban, Mastny kept preparing. He finally got his opportunity a few days later when a McHenry County judge temporarily lifted the suspensions.

Once on the mat, Mastny put together one of McHenry County’s most dominant seasons. He won the Class 1A 157-pound state title and helped the Hurricanes win their first IHSA dual team state title.

It wasn’t only that he won a title and helped the Hurricanes win as a team that made Mastny impressive; it’s how he did it. Mastny won each of his postseason matches, both individually and dual team, either by fall or forfeit. He went on to finish the season 32-1, his lone loss coming to the Class 3A state runner-up.

“It was nice to wrestle and show what I can do,” Mastny said.

Mastny wasn’t the only state champion in McHenry County. Junior teammate Brayden Teunissen won the Class 1A 120-pound title, and Johnsburg freshman Eric Bush won the 1A 106 title.

But Mastny overcoming obstacles to have a perfect postseason set him apart from the rest, earning him the 2024 Northwest Herald Boys Wrestler of the Year honor, as voted on by the sports staff with input from area coaches. Teunissen, Bush and Crystal Lake South senior Andy Burburija also were considered for the honor.

Mastny spoke with sports reporter Michal Dwojak and talked about what led to such a strong postseason, what he did to overcome obstacles and where in the world he would go.

Marian Central’s Jimmy Mastny (right) faces off with Eddie Enright of Mount Carmel in their triangular match at Joliet Catholic this season. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

What led to such a strong performance during the postseason?

Mastny: It was just learning how to pin people. At the beginning of the year I got a couple pins, but I didn’t get pins in the big matches. In the end, I learned how to get the falls, and it all worked out.

How did you handle the mental aspect of competing in the IHSA individual state tournament?

Mastny: We warmed up away from everything, so I didn’t get as nervous as everyone else probably did when they were warming up right on top of the wrestling. It was pretty nice warming up away from everything, having our own little backroom.

How did you prepare yourself to overcome all the obstacles you faced this season?

Mastny: I didn’t stop training at the beginning of the year. I knew the time would come eventually.

Was this the goal when you came to Marian, or did you just want to focus on wrestling?

Mastny: It was both. Obviously, the goal is to win state because the goal is to win every tournament, that’s just one of the tournaments. It’s just getting better at wrestling is the biggest goal.

What did it mean to win a dual team state championship a week after winning one individually?

Mastny: It was nice. Some guys didn’t get what they wanted. Vance Williams, he took second, Anthony Alanis took third, two guys who should’ve won it. It was just nice that they could win a state championship this year.

What will you remember the most about this season?

Mastny: The whole state series, regionals through team state. That’s what I’ll remember the most. The time we spent together, the hotels, everything.

Which one of your teammates has inspired you the most this season?

Mastny: I would say Alanis because he was the only one who won a state championship before, individually. I’d say him. He did it pretty dominantly.

What routine do you usually keep up with during the season to keep up your weight and stay at the level you want to compete?

Mastny: I worked out twice a day, so it wasn’t to get my weight back down. At the beginning it’s tough, but eventually it gets pretty easy.

What’s your favorite TV show?

Mastny: I don’t even watch TV. Not at all.

What’s your dream job?

Mastny: I haven’t decided yet. Wherever the wind takes me. UFC is very interesting to me. I watch it a lot, and it’s a very interesting sport and career to do.

What’s your favorite class right now?

Mastny: I’m going to say biology. I have a nice teacher, and I seem to get most of the things that happen in the class naturally.

After a big tournament, what’s your big pig-out food?

Mastny: Ice cream. I like chocolate, cookies and cream or cotton candy. Really any of those three I’ll eat a whole bunch.

What is one thing most people don’t know about you?

Mastny: I’m decent at basketball, like pretty decent.

If you could go anywhere in the world, where would you go?

Mastny: I would say Russia right now, just going anywhere would be pretty unique. They’re so good wrestling-wise, I just want to see how they get so good.

If you could be any animal, which would you be and why?

Mastny: I would probably be a bear. I just think they’re really cool.

How are you approaching the offseason and three more years of high school wrestling?

Mastny: I’m looking to win three more individual, three more dual team state championships and go to college with a full-ride [scholarship]. Offseason-wise, win everything I go to. I’m not really sure where I’m going to go to, but wherever I go, I want to win in dominant fashion.