Girls golf: 2024 Northwest Herald All-Area team

Meet the 2024 Northwest Herald All-Area girls golf team.

First team

Jenna Albanese, Prairie Ridge (Photo provided by Prairie Ridge High School)

Jenna Albanese, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Albanese followed her breakthrough junior season with another strong showing for the Wolves and earned Northwest Herald All-Area first-team honors for the second year in a row. Albanese was the Fox Valley Conference individual points champion, taking runner-up at the McHenry County and conference tournaments. She reached the Class 2A state tournament for the second straight year and tied for 47th with a two-day score of 82-81-163. She was fourth at regionals and tied for sixth at sectionals, both times shooting a 78.

Delaney Medlyn, Crystal Lake Central co-op (Photo provided by Cary-Grove High School)

Delaney Medlyn, Crystal Lake Central co-op, sr.

Medlyn, the 2024 Northwest Herald Girls Golfer of the Year, earned her second trip to the Class 2A state meet and tied for 32nd with a two-day score of 82-77-159. The Cary-Grove senior was on fire in the postseason, taking first at the McHenry County, FVC, regional and sectional tournaments. She fired a career-best 69 at regionals. Medlyn also won Northwest Herald Golfer of the Year honors as a sophomore.

Sophie Morawski, Dundee-Crown (Photo provided by Dundee-Crown High School)

Sophie Morawski, Dundee-Crown, sr.

Morawski was easily one of the area’s most improved golfers, placing third at the FVC Tournament and runner-up in the conference points standings behind Albanese. The Chargers senior won a Class 2A regional individual championship with a 78. She was three shots away from qualifying for the state tournament in her final season.

Nina Notaro, Marian Central (Photo provided by Marian Central Catholic High School)

Nina Notaro, Marian Central, sr.

Notaro kept the Chicagoland Christian Tournament individual title in the family with an 82 after her sister Ella won it in 2023. For the second year in a row, Nina Notaro qualified for the Class 1A state meet where she tied for 28th with a score of 80-89-169. The Hurricanes senior finished third at the McHenry County Tournament, third at regionals and grabbed the last qualifying spot for state at sectionals.

Second team

Jordan Cheng, Marian Central, fr.

Grace Mertel, Prairie Ridge, jr.

Maddie Sloan, Huntley, sr.

Madeline Trannel, Crystal Lake Central co-op, sr.

Honorable mention

Kilynn Axelson, McHenry, sr.

Riya Gangavarapu, Burlington Central, jr.

Maggie Hanson, Marengo, so.

Kinsey Hayes, Huntley, so.

Jennifer Henry, McHenry, sr.

Ryleigh Mazzacano, Crystal Lake Central co-op, so.

Bianca Ramirez, Jacobs, fr.

Meadow Rosendahl, Richmond-Burton, sr.

Rylee Rud, Crystal Lake Central co-op, jr.

Kaylee Seo, Hampshire, sr.

Addison Sweetwood, Johnsburg, so.

Natalie Zimmerman, Jacobs, so.