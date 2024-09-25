High school golf: Marian Central’s Nina Notaro wins CCC individual title; Hurricanes’ boys and girls take 2nd

Marian Central’s Nina Notaro watches her tee shot on hole No. 6 hole during the McHenry County Girls Golf Tournament earlier this month at Boone Creek Golf Club in Bull Valley. Notaro earned medalist honors at the Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament on Monday. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Marian Central senior Nina Notaro and freshman Jordan Cheng finished first and second, respectively, as the Hurricanes took runner-up at the Chicagoland Christian Conference Girls Golf Tournament on Monday at Kankakee Elks Country Club in St. Anne.

Notaro carded an 82 and sank four birdies to win the individual championship. Notaro’s sister, 2024 grad Ella Notaro, won medalist honors at last year’s meet. Cheng’s 85 was nine shots ahead of the third-place finisher. Marian’s Dakota Norwick (104) was eighth.

Wheaton Academy won the team title with a 396, followed by Marian (411) in second and Bishop McNamara (419) in third.

In the boys meet on Tuesday at White Pines Golf Club in Bensenville, Marian also placed runner-up to Wheaton Academy with a score of 162. The tournament was shortened to nine holes because of rain. Wheaton Academy had a 146.

The Hurricanes were led by junior Jacob Timpe (38), who tied for sixth place. Finn Pivnicka (40) tied for ninth and Mason Graf (42) and Luca Kittel (42) tied for 12th.