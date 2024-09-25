Girls golf: Delaney Medlyn, Crystal Lake Central co-op win Fox Valley Conference Tournament titles

Crystal Lake Central’s Delaney Medlyn watches her tee shot on hole No. 5 during the Fox Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at Crystal Woods Golf Club in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

WOODSTOCK – The fourth time was the charm for Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Delaney Medlyn on Wednesday at Crystal Woods Golf Club.

Medlyn came close to winning the Fox Valley Conference Tournament in her first three tries, placing in the top five each time, but couldn’t get over the hump.

So the Cary-Grove senior went into her fourth and final FVC tourney with a winning mentality.

“I came in with the mindset that I was not losing,” said Medlyn, who took third last year, fourth as a sophomore and fifth as a freshman. “To actually do it was so relieving. It feels amazing.”

Medlyn carded a 6-over-par 78 to earn medalist honors, defeating Prairie Ridge senior Jenna Albanese, last year’s individual champion, in a one-hole playoff on the par-4, 338-yard No. 1.

Medlyn, with dozens of golfers, coaches and family following along, made a bogey while Albanese missed her bogey putt.

Led by Medlyn, the Tigers won the FVC Tournament team championship for the second year in a row with a 344. Prairie Ridge (366) took second and McHenry (367) was third.

Rounding out the scoring for the Tigers were senior Madeline Trannel (fifth, 84) junior Rylee Rud (ninth, 88) and sophomore Ryleigh Mazzacano (13th, 94).

Medlyn and Albanese played in the same group, with Medlyn trailing by three shots through nine holes. Medlyn wouldn’t get even until the final hole, the par-5, 465-yard No. 18, when she made a 15-foot putt for birdie while Albanese made par.

Going into No. 18, Medlyn was unsure if she trailed Albanese by one or two shots.

It didn’t affect her confidence whatsoever.

“If I didn’t birdie it, I was going to eagle it,” she said. “I’m sitting here looking at it, knowing I’m walking off this green making it.”

Medlyn hit her tee shot right of the fairway on the playoff hole but recovered and went on to tap in for bogey to win the individual title.

“I love playing with Jenna, she’s amazing and it’s so much fun,” Medlyn said. “We’re both so close all the time, it keeps everybody on their toes. ... I told her as we left, if there was anyone I could pick to be in a playoff, it’s her.”

Albanese, who was the only local golfer to qualify for the Class 2A state tournament last season, led most of the day. A double bogey on No. 15 gave Medlyn an opening.

“I was pretty confident, I wasn’t that nervous,” Albanese said of going to a playoff. “We had just finished, so we hadn’t done a lot of waiting around. Even though I didn’t play my best on the playoff hole and ended up losing, I felt I played good today.

“I’m feeling good about going into regionals Tuesday, and that’s when it all matters to try and qualify for state.”

Albanese said her group – Medlyn, Huntley’s Maddie Sloan and Jacobs’ Natalie Zimmerman – made it a great day.

Albanese also was crowned the FVC points champion, which combines conference dual and tournament results.

“I came in today just planning on having fun because I’m like best friends with all of them,” she said. “I knew it was going to be a fun day, either way.”

Trannel, who goes to Central, was excited to win the team’s second FVC title in a row. Despite the team being made up of golfers from Central, Crystal Lake South and C-G, most of them have played together throughout their junior golf careers.

“That’s what’s cool about it, we’ve all known each other for so long,” Trannel said. “Senior year, I wanted to end on a high note. My last time playing Crystal Woods as a Tiger.”

Dundee-Crown senior Sophie Morawski took third overall, three shots behind Medlyn and Albanese with an 81. At last year’s meet, she shot a 101.

“My iron shots were good, but I’m kind of disappointed because I ended with a double,” Morawski said. “I had a lot of good outs because I was in the trees a lot. A lot better than last year. I really needed it because my last 18 this season was a 95.

“I’m really hoping to make it to state my senior year. Just don’t get mad at myself. I just need to get over those bad shots.”

Huntley senior Maddie Sloan placed fourth with an 82. Her round included her very first eagle on the par-5, 421-yard No. 8.

“That was probably my favorite part of the day,” Sloan said. “I hit a drive that was about 160 [feet out], I took a 7-iron and I put it maybe 12 feet [from the pin] and I sunk it. I did not think it was going in when I hit it, so I was excited.”

McHenry senior Jennifer Henry placed sixth with an 86 after shooting a 97 last year.

“This is my best round here,” Henry said. “My putting is what saved me today. I putted from off the green and made it for par, so that was nice. I’m just working on my mental game because it’s a big part of golf. I think if I work on that, I’ll do good [at regionals] and shoot better than I did today. I’m proud of myself.”

Rounding out the top-10 individuals were McHenry senior Kilynn Axelson (seventh, 87), Prairie Ridge’s Grace Mertel (eighth, 87) and Huntley sophomore Kinsey Hayes (10th, 89).

Huntley (377) was fourth in the team standings, followed by Hampshire (381) in fifth and Jacobs (385) in sixth. Burlington Central (396) was seventh and Dundee-Crown (427) was eighth.

The All-FVC team is made up of the top 18 golfers in the end-of-season points standings (combining dual and tournament results).

Making the All-FVC team were (starting with the most points): Albanese, Morawski, Medlyn, Sloan, Trannel, Mertel, Henry, Natalie Zimmerman, Rud, Hayes, Axelson, Hampshire’s Kaylee Seo, Burlington Central’s Riya Gangavarapu, Jacobs’ Bianca Ramirez, Jacobs’ Kate Maurus, Hampshire’s Maddie Franz, D-C’s Audrey Zimmerman and McHenry’s Abby Powers.