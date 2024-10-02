Crystal Lake Central co-op wins back-to-back regional championships; Delaney Medlyn fires 3-under 69

Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Delaney Medlyn watches her tee shot on the eighth hole during the Class 2A Huntley Girls Golf Regional on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at Pinecrest Golf Club in Huntley. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

HUNTLEY – After winning McHenry County and Fox Valley Conference Tournament titles already, Crystal Lake Central co-op had every reason to feel good about its chances in the postseason.

On Tuesday, the Tigers took it to another level.

Central co-op, which combines with Cary-Grove and Crystal Lake South, posted a season-low score of 325 at Pinecrest Golf Club to win the Class 2A Huntley Regional by 39 shots and capture back-to-back regional championships.

Cary-Grove senior Delaney Medlyn continued her standout season with a 3-under-par 69, which was her best 18-hole score by six shots. The next closest score to Medlyn on Tuesday were from Belvidere co-op’s Emma Pierson and Guilford’s Leah Hunter, who both had 77s.

Prairie Ridge placed runner-up with a 364 and Belvidere co-op (365) finished third. All three move on to Monday’s Boylan Sectional at Atwood Homestead in Machesney Park with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

Medlyn became the first Central co-op golfer to earn regional medalist honors since Molly Lyne in 2016.

“My putter was hot, I was draining a lot of putts,” said Medlyn, who also earned medalist honors at the county and conference tournaments. “I don’t know, I was just having a ton of fun. The wind was crazy, but it didn’t seem to affect my shots that much. I was just on.”

Crystal Lake Co-op’s Madeline Trannell watches her tee shot on the eighth hole during the Class 2A Huntley Girls Golf Regional on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at Pinecrest Golf Club in Huntley. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Rounding out the scoring for the Tigers were sophomore Ryleigh Mazzacano (sixth place, 83), senior Madeline Trannel (10th, 85) and junior Rylee Rud (13th, 88). The Tigers’ fifth scorer was junior Ella Nawracaj (95), who took 19th.

Medlyn, who said her previous best tournament score was a 75, posted five birdies with four on the front nine. She began her round with a birdie on the par-4 No. 1 and had back-to-back birdies on Nos. 8 and 9. Medlyn had her first of two bogeys on No. 10, but she followed that up with her fifth birdie.

“I didn’t feel like I was playing my best in [conference matches] so I knew I had to really focus and hone in,” Medlyn said. “This has been a goal of mine since last year. This is when I need to play my best, so it makes me super proud.”

Mazzacano’s 83 was her best tournament score, as well.

“It means a lot to me. It shows what I’m capable of,” she said. “It definitely is an eye-opener for me because I’ve had a lot of struggles this season. But this is definitely one of the highs that has made me love golf so much more. And to be able to share it with my team in a big event like this is really special.”

Prairie Ridge was led by senior Jenna Albanese (fourth, 78), junior Grace Mertel (13th, 88), freshman Carly Koeppen (20th, 96) and junior Lily Myers and sophomore Lily Kerley with 102s.

Prairie Ridge’s Grace Mertel watches her tee shot on the eighth hole during the Class 2A Huntley Girls Golf Regional on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at Pinecrest Golf Club in Huntley. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Albanese, who made two birdies, is trying to make it back to state after placing 40th last year as McHenry County’s only 2A state qualifier. Albanese was most excited to get to sectionals as a team.

“The last time we advanced as a team was my freshman year, so it’s kind of a good feeling,” she said. “I’m feeling pretty good. I’ve been striking the ball well. We’re playing a practice round Saturday, so we’ll get to know the course well. I’m excited.”

Mertel will make her second sectional appearance after advancing as an individual last year.

“This is my second year going. My freshman year I didn’t get the chance because I was sick,” Mertel said. “I’m looking to play a really good round again. It’d be really great to make it to state because I got to experience it with Jenna last year [as a spectator].”

Huntley’s Kinsey Hayes watches her tee shot on the first hole during the Class 2A Huntley Girls Golf Regional on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at Pinecrest Golf Club in Huntley. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Also advancing to sectionals as individuals were Huntley senior Maddie Sloan (seventh, 84) and sophomore Kinsey Hayes (12th, 87), as well as McHenry seniors Jennifer Henry (13th, 88) and Kilynn Axelson (18th, 94).

Sloan’s 84 was her best ever at Pinecrest, the Red Raiders’ home course. She knocked in two birdies.

“I was hoping for a little lower,” Sloan said. “Home course, I know it a little more than other people, but top 10, I’ll take it. We’re going to go, so I’m excited. I had some pretty good drives. That was probably my best part today.

“I think [Atwood] is challenging, so it’s a good course to have before state. It’s tough, but it’s a very fun course to play.”

Medlyn has never been to state before but has advanced to sectionals all four years.

She hopes this is the year it all comes together.

“Every year it’s been the goal, but it would mean a lot more to get there as a team,” Medlyn said. “I really want to make it as a team, and I totally think we have the capability of doing that.”