September 29, 2024
Shaw Local
Northwest Herald

Northwest Herald daily prep sports schedule for week of Sept. 30

By Shaw Local News Network

Here is the schedule of upcoming games and matches for the week of Sept. 30 in the McHenry County area.

Monday, Sept. 30

Volleyball: Hiawatha at Harvard, Byron at Marengo, Richmond-Burton at Lakes, Westminster Christian at Woodstock, 6 p.m.; Marian Central at Bishop McNamara, 6:30 p.m.; Johnsburg at Harvest Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Harvard, Johnsburg, Marengo, Richmond-Burton, Woodstock, Woodstock North at Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament, TBA

Boys golf: Lakes at Johnsburg (Boone Creek), 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Marengo at Hampshire (Randall Oaks), Marian Central at Carmel, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Hampshire at Hononegah, 4:15 p.m.; Marengo at Woodstock North, Johnsburg at Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Volleyball: Burlington Central at Dundee-Crown, Crystal Lake Central at Cary-Grove, Prairie Ridge at Crystal Lake South, Jacobs at Hampshire, McHenry at Huntley, 5:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Bishop McNamara, Jacobs at Dundee-Crown, Crystal Lake Central at Crystal Lake South, Prairie Ridge at Cary-Grove, 4:30 p.m.; McHenry at Burlington Central, Hampshire at Huntley, 6:30 p.m.

Boys golf: Marian Central at Class 1A Harvest Christian Academy Regional (Golf Course of Illinois), TBA

Girls golf: Harvard, Marengo at Class 1A Marengo Regional (Blackstone), Johnsburg, Marian Central, Richmond-Burton at Class 1A Johnsburg Regional (Boone Creek), Crystal Lake Central co-op, Huntley, McHenry, Prairie Ridge, Woodstock North co-op at Class 2A Huntley Regional (Pinecrest), Burlington Central, Dundee-Crown, Hampshire, Jacobs at Class 2A Jacobs Regional (Randall Oaks), TBA

Girls tennis: Larkin at Marengo, Prairie Ridge at Crystal Lake Central, Cary-Grove at Crystal Lake South, Dundee-Crown at Huntley, McHenry at Jacobs, 4:30 p.m.; Marian Central at Chicago Christian, TBA

Boys cross country: Hampshire, Harvard at Genoa-Kingston, Richmond-Burton at Genoa-Kingston Meet (at Walcamp Outdoor Ministries and Retreat Center), 4 p.m.

Girls cross country: Hampshire, Harvard at Genoa-Kingston, Richmond-Burton at Genoa-Kingston Meet (at Walcamp Outdoor Ministries and Retreat Center), 4 p.m.

Flag football: South Elgin at Dundee-Crown, McHenry at Elgin, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Volleyball: Harvard at Richmond-Burton, Marengo at Woodstock, Plano at Woodstock North, 6 p.m.; Johnsburg at Sandwich, 6:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Westminster Christian at Marian Central, 4:30 p.m.; Harvard, Johnsburg, Marengo, Richmond-Burton, Woodstock, Woodstock North at Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament, TBA

Boys golf: Burlington Central at Class 2A La Salle-Peru Regional (Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club), Johnsburg, Prairie Ridge, Richmond-Burton at Class 2A Carmel Regional (White Deer Run), Crystal Lake South, Harvard, Marengo at Class 2A Freeport Regional (Park Hills Golf Course), McHenry, Woodstock North co-op at Class 3A Harlem Regional (Atwood Homestead), Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake Central, Dundee-Crown, Hampshire, Huntley, Jacobs at Class 3A Dundee-Crown Regional (Randall Oaks), TBA

Girls tennis: Crystal Lake Central at McHenry, Woodstock North at Woodstock, Marengo at Johnsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming: Huntley at Woodstock North co-op, 4:30 p.m.

Flag football: McHenry at Lakes, Hampshire at Jacobs, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Volleyball: Crystal Lake South at Burlington Central, Cary-Grove at McHenry, Dundee-Crown at Crystal Lake Central, Hampshire at Prairie Ridge, Huntley at Jacobs, 5:30 p.m.; Genoa-Kingston at Marengo, Wheaton Academy at Marian Central, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer: Chicago Christian at Marian Central, Woodstock North at Freeport, Genoa-Kingston at Marengo, Dundee-Crown at Prairie Ridge, 4:30 p.m.; Crystal Lake Central at McHenry, Cary-Grove at Hampshire, Burlington Central at Jacobs, Crystal Lake South at Huntley, 6:30 p.m.

Girls swimming: Crystal Lake South co-op at McHenry, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis: Johnsburg, Woodstock at Lakes Invitational, 1 p.m.; Prairie Ridge at McHenry, Cary-Grove at Dundee-Crown, Hampshire at Crystal Lake Central, Jacobs at Crystal Lake South, 4:30 p.m.

Girls flag football: Dundee-Crown at Elgin, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

Football: Jacobs at Burlington Central, McHenry at Crystal Lake Central, Huntley at Crystal Lake South, Prairie Ridge at Dundee-Crown, Marian Central at Chicago Hope Academy, South Beloit at Alden-Hebron, 7 p.m.; Woodstock North at Harvard, Marengo at Johnsburg, Sandwich at Richmond-Burton, Plano at Woodstock, 7:30 p.m.

Girls swimming: Huntley, McHenry at Warren Invite, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball: Burlington Central at Morris Invite, Crystal Lake South at Prospect Invite, 5 p.m.; Huntley at Mother McAuley ASICS Challenge, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 5

Football: Hampshire at Cary-Grove, 1 p.m.

Volleyball: Marian Central, McHenry at Antioch Invite, 11 a.m.; Huntley at Mother McAuley ASICS Challenge, TBA

Boys soccer: Dundee-Crown at Wauconda, McHenry at Glenbard West, 11 a.m.; Geneva at Huntley, 11:30 a.m.; Crystal Lake South at Sycamore, Grant at Hampshire, noon; Hersey at Jacobs, 1 p.m.

Girls swimming: Dundee-Crown co-op at Rockford Auburn Invite, 8 a.m.; Cary-Grove at Prospect Invite, Huntley, McHenry at Warren Invite, 9 a.m.; Woodstock North co-op at Jefferson Invite, 10 a.m.; Crystal Lake South co-op at Hersey Invite, 11 a.m.

Girls tennis: Crystal Lake South, Marian Central at Crystal Lake South Tournament, 8 a.m.; Huntley at Glenbard East Quad, 8:30 a.m.

Boys cross country: Burlington Central, Woodstock North at Niles West Invitational, Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake South at St. Charles North Invitational (at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve), Crystal Lake Central, Johnsburg, Marian Central at Antioch Invitational (at Fox River Park), Dundee-Crown at Lisle Invitational (at Lisle Community Park), Hampshire, Huntley, Jacobs, McHenry at Peoria Invitational, 9 a.m.

Girls cross country: Burlington Central, Woodstock North at Niles West Invitational, Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake South, Jacobs at St. Charles North Invitational (at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve), Crystal Lake Central, Johnsburg, Prairie Ridge, Marian Central at Antioch Invitational (at Fox River Park), Dundee-Crown at Lisle Invitational (at Lisle Community Park), Hampshire, Huntley, Jacobs, McHenry at Peoria Invitational, 9 a.m.

