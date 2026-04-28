‘Standing up, speaking out’: 5K run by Southbank Original Barbecue raises $12,500 for CASA Kendall County

Southbank Original Barbecue in Yorkville hosted its 10th Annual 5k on March 14, 2026, with proceeds raised going to CASA Kendall County. (Photo Provided By Southbank Original Barbecue )

Celebrating 10 years of giving back, joggers assembled along the Fox River in downtown Yorkville, participating in a 5K run to show those experiencing child abuse that they are not in their fight alone.

Southbank Original Barbecue hosted its 10th Annual 5k on March 14 with proceeds raised going to CASA Kendall County.

The business was proud to announce it raised $12,500 this year for the volunteer nonprofit organization.

CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocate, advocates for the best interest of abused and neglected children within the juvenile court system. The organization said “we are the child’s voice in court.”

Southbank Original Barbecue, famous for its live music along the riverfront, thanked the community for the support in making the event a success over the decade.

“We are so lucky to be part of a community filled with amazing people who show up and support causes that truly matter,” the business posted. “And to make it even more meaningful, this impact comes during Child Abuse Awareness Month, a time dedicated to standing up, speaking out, and supporting children who need it most.”

Southbank Original Barbecue said it hopes the event continues to grow each year.

“To everyone who ran, walked, volunteered, donated, sponsored, and showed up, thank you,” the business posted. “You made our 10th year the biggest and most meaningful yet.”

CASA Kendall County recently held a “Hands Around the Courthouse” event in Yorkville to raise awareness for the organization and the children for which it advocates.

At the event, CASA Kendall County Executive Director Heidi Baird said the best way to help is “if you see something, say something.” She said experts are trained to help children once a light is shined on their abuse, but it is up to community members to ensure no child continues to live in darkness.

You can learn more about CASA Kendall County, including volunteering opportunities by visiting, casakendallcounty.org/.