Joliet police chief plans to retire within the next month

Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans speaks at a press conference on Monday, April 20, 2026 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Joliet‘s chief of police plans to retire after four years in the role.

Chief Bill Evans confirmed on Tuesday to Shaw Local of his plans to leave the top leadership post at the Joliet Police Department.

“This has been one of the greatest experiences in my law enforcement career,” Evans said.

But Evans, who came on board in spring 2022, mentioned he didn’t want to stay too long in the position.

Evans said there is no exact date on his retirement but his “last day in uniform” is supposed to be May 28.

Evans was appointed police chief toward the end of former Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk’s second term in office.

Evans is departing toward the end of Mayor Terry D’Arcy’s first term in office. The next mayoral election is in April 2027.