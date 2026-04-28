Joliet Central High School names 2026 Mr. J and Ms. J

Joliet Central seniors Sophie Litsogannis and Romeo Rojas were named as Ms. and Mr. J 2026 on April 15, 2026. (Photo Provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

Joliet Central High School named students Romeo Rojas and Sophie Litsogannis as Mr. Jand Ms. J 2026 at a banquet on April 15.

The event, held at the Jacob Henry Mansion, is a school tradition dating back to 1958 which recognizes two high school seniors who “best represent the ideals of Joliet Township High School.”

“The selection of Mr. and Ms. J starts with seniors who have achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above,” said event sponsor Dina Zmuda in a statement. “Then, the 10 Mr. J and Ms. J finalists are selected by faculty based on school involvement, community service, and demonstration of the JTHS character attributes.”

The finalists are each interviewed by a panel of community members and staff whose evaluations determine the winners, as well as the first and second runners up.

Litsogannis, maintained a weighted GPA of 4.591, earned High Honor Roll recognition every semester, and was named a Kiwanis Student of the Month, Illinois State Scholar, and Top 25 Student for the Class of 2026 during her time at Central.

She is also a four-year varsity softball athlete and has participated in community service events including the Steelmen Showcase throughout her high school career.

Litsogannis serves as the co-president of the senior class committee organizing student events, and is a member of National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Rho Kappa (social studies honor society), Mu Alpha Theta (national mathematics honor society), President’s Club, and Student Council.

Additionally she has volunteered with the Northern Illinois Food Bank and the Joliet Central STEM Fair and works part-time at Dunkin’ and as a babysitter.

“Sophie impressed the judges with her self-awareness, energy, compassion, perseverance, and ability to brighten the lives of those around her,” the school said in a statement. “She expressed deep gratitude for the support of her family and the friendships she has formed with people who continually lift each other up. Sophie encourages others to steer clear of negativity, reminding everyone how important and special they are, and encouraging them to never give up.”

Litsogannis plans to attend Illinois State University next year, where she plans to major in biology before pursuing medical school. She hopes to become an OBGYN.

Rojas, maintained a weighted GPA of 4.2 at Joliet Central while “pursuing rigorous coursework including honors, Advanced Placement, and dual credit courses.” His work was recognized as a member of National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and Rho Kappa.

During his four years of high school he has been an active member of STEM Club, and competed in technical drafting competitions through SkillsUSA, in which he qualified for state.

Rojas is also a varsity member of the football and track and field teams, and was named SPC All-Conference in football and was named Booster Athlete of the Season. He also received the Chicago Bears Community Champion trophy and scholarship.

Outside of school, Rojas volunteers at Word of Life Church, participates in Unified Basketball to help students with special needs, and assists with engineering outreach at the Joliet Central Kermes.

“Romeo impressed the judges with his passion, confidence, sense of humor, and his humble, kind, loving, and empathetic nature,” the school said in its announcement. “Romeo strives to show people unconditional love and always gives the best version of himself. He describes Joliet as his heart and soul and hopes to help make the community the strong place he knows it can be.”

Rojas plans to pursue his passion for STEM and engineering by attending the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to major in civil engineering.

The 2026 Ms. J runners up were Ja-Mya Chestnut and Delany Moran. Mr. J runners up were Erick-Isai Jolomna and Leo Smith.

The school congratulated all the Mr. and Ms. J candidates for their “hard work and for serving as exceptional role models for the entire Joliet Central community. Their dedication, leadership, and commitment to excellence represent the very best of Joliet Central High School.”