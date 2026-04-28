Thigpen School celebrates Arbor Day with the City of Joliet

Joliet City Councilwoman Jan Quillman (back row from left), Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy, Lynne Thigpen special education teacher Galynn Vaksdal (in costume), City Councilwoman Sherri Reardon and Councilman Pat Mudron join Lynne Thigpen Elementary School students (from row from left) Melanie Zagal, Adrian Palmerin, and Armoni Sneed at the Arbor Day Celebration on Friday, April 24, 2026. (Photo Provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

Joliet Public Schools District 86 celebrated Arbor Day on April 24 by planting a tree at Lynne Thigpen Elementary School.

Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse joined Thigpen Principal Dr. Teresa Woodard and Assistant Principal Chelsea Young, as well as Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy, and City Council Members Jan Quillman, Pat Mudron, Sherri Reardon, and members of the Joliet Tree Advisory Board at the event to plant swamp white oak tree on the school’s campus.

The tree was donated by Spring Grove Nursery and was planted after a short ceremony.

Quillman presented an Arbor Day proclamation to Woodard and fifth grade music students Shaundra Barber, Abigail Ceballos, Triston Marie Davis Murray, Karter Smith, Isabella Hernandez, and Ethan Kelly performed.

Staff from iTrees was on site to provide planting services, though students assisted in the work.

Lynne Thigpen Elementary School second-grade students Adrian Palmerin, Fernando Chacin Castellano, Romina Mendez, Jaxtyn Thompson, Symora Michalek, and Ariyah Lloyd help plant a new tree at their school on Friday, April 24, 2026. (Photo Provided by )

The city officials also took time to recognize Thigpen Elementary’s student winners of the city’s Arbor Day Poster Contest during the event.

Fifth-grade student Ruby Giardina took first place, while her classmate Dalia Ramirez Rios earned second place. Fifth-graders Olivia Guardiola and Julissa Terrazas tied for third place.

“We always enjoy having one of our schools host the City ofJoliet’s annual Arbor Day event,” said Rouse.

“The students were thrilled to be parted of the celebration,” added Woodard.

In addition to the oak tree planted at the school, the city also provided over 245 serviceberry tree seedlings for Thigpen students to take home and plant.