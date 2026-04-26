Kennedy Middle School in Plainfield to host multicultural fair

Students participated in activities during the 2025 John F. Kennedy Middle School multicultural fair, where families and staff shared cultural traditions through food, art, music, and interactive exhibits. (Photo provided by Plainfield Community School District 202)

John F. Kennedy Middle School in Plainfield will host its multicultural fair from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 1, during a community night event at the school.

The free event will celebrate the diversity of the school community, featuring student-organized displays that highlight cultures from around the world through artifacts, traditional attire, performances, and food.

The public is invited to attend.

Food and drinks will be available for sampling or purchase. Students must be accompanied by an adult.

Those interested in volunteering, participating as a vendor, or performing can contact Selena Landa at slanda@psd202.org or Laila Ali at lali@psd202.org.

John F. Kennedy Middle School is located at 12350 S. Essington Road, Plainfield.