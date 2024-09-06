Huntley’s Karen Naymola earns 500th career victory: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Volleyball

Huntley 2, Prairie Ridge 0: At Crystal Lake, Red Raiders coach Karen Naymola earned her 500th career victory in a 25-16, 25-15 Fox Valley Conference win against the Wolves.

Abby Whitehouse, Naymola’s daughter, finished with 11 assists in the sweep for Huntley (4-1, 3-1 FVC). Georgia Watson had five kills and two aces, Summer Massow chipped in three kills and two aces and Emily Ernst added five assists and three aces.

Congratulations to Head Volleyball Coach Karen Naymola on earning her 500th win against Prairie Ridge today. What an incredible accomplishment! HHS is lucky to have you! pic.twitter.com/MeAD7IPWqT — Huntley Athletics (@HHS_Athletics1) September 6, 2024

Alli Rogers had 11 digs for Prairie Ridge (3-3, 2-2). Grace Jansen had five assists and five digs and Abby Smith added four kills.

Hampshire 2, Crystal Lake South 1: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs continued their perfect season with a 23-25, 25-20, 25-21 win against the Gators in their FVC match. Hampshire (4-0, 4-0) is tied with Crystal Lake Central atop the FVC standings.

For South (1-4, 1-3), Bobbi Wire had 11 kills and nine digs and Morgan Johnson added nine kills and nine digs. Olivia Apt had 21 assists, four aces and seven digs and Emma Feinberg had three aces.

McHenry 2, Dundee-Crown 0: At McHenry, Sophie Zieba tallied seven kills as the Warriors (2-2, 2-2) beat the Chargers 27-25, 25-10 in an FVC match.

Destiny Parsons added six kills, Ella Jenkins had 13 digs and Ava Craft had three aces in the win.

Jacobs 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Algonquin, Gianna Coletti had 20 assists and nine digs as the Golden Eagles (1-3, 1-3) topped the Trojans 25-22, 25-21 in their FVC match.

Maddie Mitchell had seven kills, Layla Merlin had six kills, Jordan Miller had nine digs and Mia Koltuniuk added seven digs for Jacobs.

Rockford Christian 2, Marengo 0: At Rockford, the Indians fell to 4-6 on the season with a 25-16, 25-12 nonconference loss to the Royal Lions. Leila Becovic had six digs, Abigail Paiz had five digs and Dayna Carr and Macy Noe each had three blocks.

Girls tennis

Huntley 7, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Crystal Lake, the Red Raiders won all seven matches against the Tigers in their FVC opener.

Winning at singles for Huntley were Ella Doughty (No. 1), Gia Patel (No. 2) and Trinity Nguyen (No. 3).

Winners at doubles were Kate Burkey and Haley Rahman (No. 1), Ari Patel and Carlie Weishaar (No. 2), Shea Nagle and Julie Klockner (No. 3) and Sara Willis and Vinuthna Depala (No. 4).

Cary-Grove 4, Lake Zurich 3: At Crystal Lake, the Trojans (3-3) won all four doubles matches to beat the Bears in their nonconference dual.

Aubrey Lonergan and Katie Groos won in three sets at No. 1 doubles, Ellie Mjaanes and Megan Ptaszek won in two at No. 2, Michaela Fink and Ava Bogner won in three at No. 3 and Malaina Kurth and Taylor Hamann won in two at No. 4.

Boys golf

Prairie Ridge 153, Burlington Central 158: At Turnberry in Lakewood, Austin Klauser fired a 36 as the Wolves beat the Rockets in an FVC dual. Anthony Pettrone added a 38, JJ Lee had a 39 and Jack Dahlem and Jimmy Berg each had 40s for Prairie Ridge.

Cam Sarallo had a 38 to lead Central, followed by Tyler Samaan (39), Matthew Kowalik (40), Tommy Wyse (41) and Ben Chesney (41).

McHenry 155, Dundee-Crown 165: At McHenry Country Club, Kyle Maness and Noah Than both shot 38s to lead the Warriors past the Chargers in their FVC dual. D-C’s Joey Impastato also had a 38.

Alex LaShelle had a 39 for McHenry and Jackson Kocent added a 40. For D-C, Jared Russell had a 40, Brady McBreen had a 43 and Kai Klancnik had a 44.

Hampshire 151, Crystal Lake South 174: At Randall Oaks in West Dundee, Nolan Adamczyk and Riley Kagel both carded 36s for the Whip-Purs in an FVC win over the Gators. Seth Gillie added a 38 and Jack Reynolds had a 41.

South was led by Jack Wilcox (41), Mason Zimmerman (42), AJ Mitchell (44) and Caden Bowers (47).

Belvidere 176, Marengo 182: At Marengo Ridge, the Indians fell in a nonconference dual. Alex Johnson had a 43 to lead Marengo. Michael Gieseke had a 44, Sean Ettner had a 47 and Max Broughton added a 48.

Girls golf

McHenry 192, Dundee-Crown 232: At Boone Creek in Bull Valley, Jennifer Henry had a 45 to lead the Warriors in an FVC dual victory against the Chargers. D-C’s Sophie Morawski led all golfers with a 44.

Also scoring for McHenry were Abby Shoemaker (47), Emma Hertel (50) and Noelia Colin (50).

Crystal Lake Central co-op 181, Lake Zurich 189: At Village Green in Mundelein, the Tigers moved to 2-0 in dual matches with a nonconference win against the Bears.

Boys soccer

Crystal Lake Central 9, Marengo 0: At Crystal Lake, Nick Pagonis, Geovanie Hernandez and Alfredo Rojas each scored two goals for the Tigers (2-1) in their nonconference win against the Indians (3-4).

Gideon Burleson, Alvaro Manzano and Justin Moore also scored for Central.

Richmond-Burton 5, Marian Central 0: At Woodstock, Nick Kyes had a hat trick as the Rockets beat the Hurricanes in a nonconference game. Joe Kyes and Dane Gardner also scored for R-B (6-0).

Prairie Ridge 4, Carmel 1: At Mundelein, Henry Knoll scored three goals and Logan Braun had one as the Wolves (4-1) rolled to a nonconference win.

Dundee-Crown 7, Johnsburg 0: At Johnsburg, Gabriel Herrera scored four goals for the Chargers (1-3) in a nonconference win against the Skyhawks. Ayden Hernandez, Diego Flores and Edwin Gonzalez also scored for D-C.

Imanol Soriano made three saves.

Wauconda 3, McHenry 1: At the Wauconda Tournament, Marko Stojich scored on a penalty kick, earned by Cole Tapia, for the Warriors’ lone goal.

Mason Bertone made five saves McHenry (1-3).