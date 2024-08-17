Northwest Herald boys golf preview: 5 golfers to watch in 2024

Crystal Lake Central’s Jack Bice watches his tee shot on the eight hole during the Class 3A Hampshire Regional in September 2023 at Randall Oaks Golf Club in West Dundee. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Nolan Adamczyk, Hampshire, jr.

Adamczyk, a Northwest Herald All-Area first-team selection, finished second at the Fox Valley Conference Tournament with a 73 and was runner-up in the conference’s end-of-season points standings, which combines dual and FVC Tournament results. He helped lead the Whip-Purs to their first regional title since 2014, posting a 79 at regionals and sectionals.

Jack Bice, Crystal Lake Central, sr.

Bice, an All-Area first-team pick, had the best local finish at the Class 3A state tournament, where he placed 33rd with a two-day score of 80-78–158. He tied for fifth at regionals with a 77 and 12th at sectionals with a 75. Bice was fifth at the FVC Tournament with a 77.

Seth Gillie, Hampshire, sr.

Gillie helped lead the Whip-Purs to the FVC Tournament crown, finishing just outside the top 10 with a 79. He shined in the postseason, tying for fourth at regionals with a 74 and third at sectionals with a 72. Gillie, an All-Area second-team pick, was one of four local golfers to qualify for the 3A state tournament, where he placed 56th with an 80-82–162.

Peter Louise, Marian Central, sr.

Louise earned back-to-back trips to the state tournament and tied for 20th in Class 1A with a 81-76–157. The Hurricanes’ standout recorded a 79 at regionals, 77 at sectionals and placed sixth at the inaugural Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament with an 85. Louise was an All-Area first-team selection.

Tyler Samaan, Burlington Central, jr.

Samaan played some of his best golf in the postseason and helped lead the Rockets to state as a team for the third time in school history. Samaan tied for fourth at regionals (73) and sectionals (74) and had Central’s best individual finish at state, tying for 38th with a 78-83–161. He was an All-Area honorable mention selection.