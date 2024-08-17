Northwest Herald boys golf preview: 5 golfers to watch in 2024

Nolan Adamczyk, Hampshire, jr.
Adamczyk, a Northwest Herald All-Area first-team selection, finished second at the Fox Valley Conference Tournament with a 73 and was runner-up in the conference’s end-of-season points standings, which combines dual and FVC Tournament results. He helped lead the Whip-Purs to their first regional title since 2014, posting a 79 at regionals and sectionals.
Jack Bice, Crystal Lake Central, sr.
Bice, an All-Area first-team pick, had the best local finish at the Class 3A state tournament, where he placed 33rd with a two-day score of 80-78–158. He tied for fifth at regionals with a 77 and 12th at sectionals with a 75. Bice was fifth at the FVC Tournament with a 77.
Seth Gillie, Hampshire, sr.
Gillie helped lead the Whip-Purs to the FVC Tournament crown, finishing just outside the top 10 with a 79. He shined in the postseason, tying for fourth at regionals with a 74 and third at sectionals with a 72. Gillie, an All-Area second-team pick, was one of four local golfers to qualify for the 3A state tournament, where he placed 56th with an 80-82–162.
Peter Louise, Marian Central, sr.
Louise earned back-to-back trips to the state tournament and tied for 20th in Class 1A with a 81-76–157. The Hurricanes’ standout recorded a 79 at regionals, 77 at sectionals and placed sixth at the inaugural Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament with an 85. Louise was an All-Area first-team selection.
Tyler Samaan, Burlington Central, jr.
Samaan played some of his best golf in the postseason and helped lead the Rockets to state as a team for the third time in school history. Samaan tied for fourth at regionals (73) and sectionals (74) and had Central’s best individual finish at state, tying for 38th with a 78-83–161. He was an All-Area honorable mention selection.