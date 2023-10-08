Boys and girls golf: Marian Central’s Peter Louise ties for 20th at Class 1A state tournament

About halfway through Marian Central junior Peter Louise’s first round Friday at the Class 1A state boys golf tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington, lousy weather conditions threatened to ruin a good time.
“Midway through the round, it just started hailing almost and it was 40 mph winds,” Louise said. “I think that was pretty funny, actually. It was definitely pretty brutal for everybody, but it was comedic at the same time.”
“We just got absolutely toasted with the wind and rain. But we somehow played through it.”
Despite the tough conditions, Louise advanced to Saturday’s second round and made the best of his final day of the season.
Congrats to Peter Louise on his 20th place finish at the 1A boys golf state championships! Peter shot a 76 today! pic.twitter.com/xShcEXPo9l— Marian Central Athletics (@central_marian) October 7, 2023
Louise improved by five shots from Friday and moved up nine places, finishing with a two-day score of 81-76-157 and tying for 20th overall.
Louise was hoping for a better finish overall, but he was proud of the way he bounced back after Friday’s round.
“I don’t want to make excuses because everyone plays in the same (conditions), but I’m glad that I came out today and played how I did,” he said. “I didn’t pack it in. I’m glad I stayed in it. Top 20 feels a lot better than if I would have shot an 81 again and been out of the top 50.”
Louise competed in the Class 2A state meet last season but didn’t make the cut.
A big goal of his was to make it to Day 2, which he did. He’s already thinking about how to improve for next year.
“I think it’s a pretty big achievement,” Louise said. “I live on a golf course, and they have a simulator, so I should be out there pretty much every day after school.”
Louise was one of three Marian Central golfers competing at state.
Sisters Ella Notaro and Nina Notaro both played in the Class 1A state girls tournament at Red Tail Run in Decatur, and, like Louise, advanced to Day 2.
Ella Notaro, a senior, placed 21st with a two-day score of 85-80-165, and Nina Notaro, a junior, tied for 31st with a 90-83-173. Ella was making her second consecutive state appearance after placing 35th last season.
“It feels good,” Ella Notaro said. “It’s the last day of the season and kind of the last hoorah for me as a senior. I had to leave it all out there.”
Nina Notaro was happy with her first state experience.
“I had a lot of fun,” Nina Notaro said. “I just want to keep playing as much as possible, so next year I can end up back at state because it was such an awesome experience. If I do end up going back next year, I’ll have a better idea of what it’s like.
“Even with Ella not being there, I can hopefully figure it out.”
Ella Notaro said the best experience of the weekend was getting to watch her sister play. On Friday, Ella and Nina were playing on back-to-back holes, which allowed them to catch a glimpse of each other on the state stage.
Ella and Nina’s older sister, Ava, graduated two years ago and also played golf.
“What I am going to remember most is being with my sisters,” Ella Notaro said. “Being able to play a sport all together, I think that’s just really cool. And this year going to state with my sister was an amazing experience, and a great way to end my last season.”
Boys golf
Class 2A state tournament: At Weibring in Normal, Burlington Central placed ninth as a team with a two-day total of 309-333-652. The Rockets, who were making their third state appearance in program history, were in sixth place after Friday’s first round.
Central was the only local team – boys or girls – to qualify for a state tournament this year. Sacred-Heart Griffin won the state championship with a 623.
Sophomore Tyler Samaan tied for 39th overall with a 81-76-157 to lead the Rockets. Junior Matthew Kowalik (83-79-162) tied for 43rd, junior Cam Sarallo (79-85-164) tied for 52nd, and freshman Tommy Wyse (81-88-169) tied for 74th.
Junior Ben Chesney (88-86-174) tied for 84th, and junior Luke Semyck (81-95-176) tied for 87th.
Central’s best finish at state was fourth place in 2013. The 2010 team took ninth.
Class 3A state tournament: At The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington, Crystal Lake Central junior Jack Bice placed 33rd with a 80-78-58, and Hampshire junior Seth Gillie tied for 56th with a 80-82-162.
Bice and Gillie were both playing in their first state tournament as individuals. Bice also went to state as a freshman with Central’s team that took fifth in 2021 (Class 2A).
Conant’s Nicolas Simon won the individual title with a 76-67-143.
Girls golf
Class 2A state tournament: At Hickory Point in Decatur, Prairie Ridge junior Jenna Albanese improved by three shots during her second round and tied for 40th overall with a two-day score of 83-79-162.
Albanese, making her state debut, was the only local golfer to compete in the 2A tournament.
Lincoln-Way West’s Kaylee Dwyer captured the individual championship with a 72-72-144.