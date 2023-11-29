Boys golf: 2023 Northwest Herald All-Area team

Crystal Lake Central’s Jack Bice watches his tee shot on the eight hole during the Class 3A Hampshire Regional at Randall Oaks Golf Club in West Dundee. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Meet the 2023 Northwest Herald All-Area Boys Golf Team.

FIRST TEAM

Hampshire’s Nolan Adamczyk hits a fairway shot on the fourth hole during the Class 3A Hampshire Regional at Randall Oaks Golf Club in West Dundee. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Nolan Adamczyk, Hampshire, so.

Adamczyk was second at the Fox Valley Conference Tournament with a 73 and took runner-up in the conference’s end-of-season points standings, which combines dual and FVC Tournament results. The Whip-Purs sophomore was the team’s most consistent scorer and helped lead Hampshire to its first regional championship since 2014. He shot a 79 at both regionals and sectionals.

Crystal Lake Central’s Jack Bice watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the Fox Valley Conference Tournament at McHenry Country Club in McHenry. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Jack Bice, Crystal Lake Central, jr.

Bice recorded the best local finish at the Class 3A state tournament, tying for 33rd with a two-day score of 80-78-158. The Tigers junior tied for fifth at regionals (77) and 12th at sectionals (75). He was fifth at the FVC Tournament with a 77.

Marian Central’s Peter Louise watches during the second round of the McHenry County Junior Amateur Golf Tournament at Boone Creek Golf Club in Bull Valley. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Peter Louise, Marian Central, jr.

Louise advanced to his second straight state meet, tying for 20th in Class 1A with a score of 81-76-157. Louise recorded a 79 at regionals and 77 at sectionals. The Hurricanes junior took sixth at the inaugural Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament with an 85.

Prairie Ridge’s Charlie Pettrone lines up his putt on the seventh green during the Fox Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament at McHenry Country Club in McHenry. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Charlie Pettrone, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Pettrone, the 2023 Northwest Herald Boys Golfer of the Year, advanced to the Class 2A state meet for the second straight season, shooting an 85 in the first round. The Wolves senior was third at regionals with a 72 and tied for seventh at sectionals with a 75. Pettrone, who will golf next year at NCAA Division I Bowling Green, captured the FVC Tournament championship for the second year in a row with a 1-under-par 70.

SECOND TEAM

Eric Brown, Hampshire, sr.

Nathan Elm, Huntley, sr.

Seth Gillie, Hampshire, jr.

Matthew Kowalik, Burlington Central, jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Joey Boldt, Cary-Grove, jr.

Logan Garafol, Harvard, sr.

Nooa Hakala, Huntley, sr.

JJ Lee, Prairie Ridge, jr.

Colten Miller, Richmond-Burton, sr.

Erik Pietrzyk, Cary-Grove, sr.

Charlie Polash, Crystal Lake Central, jr.

Barrett Rennell, Jacobs, jr.

Tyler Samaan, Burlington Central, so.

Alex Treadway, Woodstock North co-op, sr.