Boys soccer: 5 storylines to watch in McHenry County in 2024

Crystal Lake South's Ali Ahmed controls the ball in front of Peoria Notre Dame's Teddy LaHood during last season's Class 2A state championship at Hoffman Estates High School. Ahmed will be a top returner for the Gators as they look to repeat as state champions. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The Northwest Herald boys soccer preview will appear in print later this month with information on every local team. Until then, here are five storylines to look for during the 2024 season.

Can Crystal Lake South defend its state championship?

The Gators won their second state championship in program history when they defeated Peoria Notre Dame for the Class 2A state title last season. South captured its first title since 2018 and third state trophy in the last six years.

Now the question is whether the Gators can make it two in a row. Nolan Getzinger, who won the Northwest Herald’s Boys Soccer Player of the Year award the past two seasons, graduated along with other top players like Chris Slawek, Nico Velasco, Brendan Lewis, Blake Marunde and Garrett Hess.

The good news for South? It returns plenty of talent. Rising senior forward Ali Ahmed is back after scoring 25 goals and tallying four assists, while rising senior midfielder Nick Prus and junior defender Pierce Johnson are just some of the top players of a talented returning cast.

The road to a repeat won’t be easy. Naperville North was the last team to win two straight titles in 2018 in Class 3A, while a Class 2A team hasn’t repeated since the IHSA changed to a three-class playoff format in 2008.

Who will challenge Gators for Fox Valley Conference title?

While South became the first FVC team to win two straight league titles in 10 years, it didn’t come easily. The Gators shared the title with Huntley, who won at least a share of its second conference title in the last decade.

South has won the most conference titles during that time with four. Huntley, Jacobs and Dundee-Crown each have won two, while Crystal Lake Central won one. Hampshire won the FVC tournament during the 2021 spring season.

Both the Gators and the Red Raiders will be considered favorites to contend for another FVC title. While South returns plenty of talent from last season, Huntley will need to replace graduated talent like Hudson Nielsen, Jack Breunig and Jack Backey. Senior Mason Leslie will be a name to watch.

Jacobs, Prairie Ridge and D-C all finished behind South and Huntley, respectively, last season and should also challenge for the top FVC spot. The Golden Eagles will need to replace plenty of senior talent while Wolves rising senior forward Henry Knoll and Chargers senior defender Diego Flores will try to continue their program’s recent success.

Prairie Ridge's Henry Knoll (18) watches as Hampshire's Parker Smith grabs the ball during a match last season in Crystal Lake. Knoll could take a next step to be one of the area's top players this year. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Can anyone knock off Harvard in the Kishwaukee River Conference?

The Hornets are coming off one of their best seasons in the last five years. Not only did Harvard win its fourth straight KRC title, but also its first regional title since 2018. Harvard eventually lost in a sectional final to the 2A champion Gators.

Harvard’s continued success in the KRC didn’t come easily. The Hornets beat out Woodstock North with a tiebreaker and edged out Woodstock by three points.

There will be plenty of talent to replace for the Hornets. Last season’s KRC Field Player of the Year Martin Quintero graduated along with others like Brayan Contreras, David Pichardo and Marco Herrera. Rising senior midfielders Diego Ramierz, and Miguel Mercado will try to continue the Hornets’ success.

Harvard will be tested in the KRC once again. Johnsburg will try to build off a supersectional appearance. Richmond-Burton tries to repeat a return to the sectional final.

Who can take over as the area’s top player?

Getzinger took over the area the last couple seasons, winning the Northwest Herald’s Boys Soccer Player of the Year two straight years. Now others will try to fill those shoes this season, and there are plenty of candidates.

His former teammates, Ahmed, Prus and Johnson, could step into that role as they try to help South repeat. Ahmed earned Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-Sectional and All-FVC honors last year. Prus had 14 goals and three assists, while Johnson was a key defensive player and showed off his versatility on the pitch.

Flores, Knoll and Leslie will also try to take the area’s top spot. Flores scored seven goals, had five assists and led a defense that limited opponents to 1.2 goals per match. Knoll knocked in 15 goals and had six assists. Leslie earned All-FVC honors.

Will McHenry County teams continue last year’s postseason success?

McHenry County teams regained playoff success last season after a down year in 2022. South won the area’s second state championship since PR won in 1999. Johnsburg also won a sectional title, while Harvard and R-B reached their respective sectional championships.

PR and Huntley each won regional titles last year and will likely contend for more this season.

The area has enjoyed success since at least 2013. A McHenry County team has reached the supersectional round each year a playoff was held during that span, except 2022. Huntley, Jacobs, McHenry and Johnsburg have all played in a supersectional match during that time, while Harvard and South have made the state finals.

That success should continue this season.