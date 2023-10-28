Crystal Lake South beats Harvard for Class 2A title: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, Oct. 27

Boys soccer

Crystal Lake South 2, Harvard 0: At Grayslake, Nick Prus scored twice in the first half, and the Gators never looked back in a 2-0 win in the Class 2A Grayslake Central Sectional championship match Friday.

Nolan Getzinger was credited with two assists, and keeper Chris Slawek made six saves to ensure the shutout.

South (19-4-1) advances to Tuesday’s Class 2A Grayslake Central Supersectional, where it will play either Timothy Christian or Benet Academy, which meet Saturday in the Wheaton St. Francis Sectional championship.

The sectional title is South’s third since 2018. Harvard (17-8) was aiming for its first sectional title since 2014.