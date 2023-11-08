Boys soccer: McHenry County-area players earn 2023 IHSSCA honors

Crystal Lake South's Nolan Getzinger takes a shot at goal in front of Timothy Christian's Cooper Rainone during the IHSA Class 2A Grayslake Central Supersectional this season at Grayslake Central High School. Getzinger earned Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State honors for his senior season. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

A number of McHenry County-area boys soccer players earned honors from the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association (IHSSCA) after this season.

The organization named Crystal Lake South’s Nolan Getzinger and Huntley’s Hudson Nielsen as IHSSCA All-State selections after impressive seasons. Getzinger earned the honor for a second straight season, while Nielsen moved up after earning All-Sectional honors last season.

Cary-Grove’s Kyle Nordengren, Crystal Lake Central’s Owen Kaiser, South’s Ali Ahmed and Pierce Johnson, Dundee-Crown’s Diego Flores, Hampshire’s Jackson Carey, Huntley’s Jack Bakey, Jack Breunig and Kyle Paler, Jacobs’ Owen Armstrong and Nevin Volarath, Prairie Ridge’s Kaj Justesen and Marian Central’s Stefan Stojich all earned All-Sectional honors in section six.

Harvard’s David Pichardo and Johnsburg’s Kyle Patterson were named All-Sectional in section nine.

The Trojans’ Cole Waddell, Crystal Lake Central’s Isaac Hernandez, Dundee-Crown’s Martin Leon, Hampshire’s Logan Heileman, Prairie Ridge’s Chase Vrba and Marian’s Jacob Schug all earned All-Sectional honorable mention in section six.

The Hornets’ Marco Herrera and Johnsburg’s Armando Garcia finished with All-Sectional honorable mention honors in section nine.

Cary-Grove’s Cooper Motz, Central’s Hernandez, South’s Blake Marunde, Dundee-Crown’s Nathaniel Palomo, Hampshire’s Heileman, Huntley’s Ethan Robertson, Prairie Ridge’s Justesen and Marian’s Sam Hoover were named All-Sectional All-Academic in section six.

The Skyhawks’ Preston Michel earned All-Sectional All-Academic honors in section nine.

The Trojans’ Sean Barnes, Central’s Diego Hernandez, South’s Garrett Hess, Dundee-Crown’s Charles Lindeman, Hampshire’s Shamar Allwood, Huntley’s Brandon Foster, Jacobs’ Alex Schaefer and Marian’s Andrew Dovidio were named All-Sectional Sportsmanship honorees in section six.