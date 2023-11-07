Boys soccer: 2023 All-Kishwaukee River Conference team announced

Here is the 2023 All-Kishwaukee River Conference boys soccer team, as selected by KRC coaches.

Field Player of the Year: Martin Quintero, Harvard

Goalkeeper of the Year: Preston Michel, Johnsburg

Harvard (6-1): David Pichardo, sr., M; Marco Herrera, sr., M; Quintero, sr., F; Miguel Mercado, jr., M; Brayan Contreras, sr., F; Diego Ramirez, jr., M

Woodstock North (6-1): Guillermo Ramirez Nova, sr., M/D; Enrique Castaneda, sr., F/M; Sam Foster, jr., F/M; Chris Perez, sr., D

Woodstock (5-2): Jackson Thomas, jr., D; Lucas Rubio, jr., D

Johnsburg (4-3): Kyle Patterson, sr., M; Armando Garcia, sr., M; Preston Michel, sr., GK

Plano (3-4): Christ Kaleba, sr., F; Davione Stamps, sr., M; Juan Quinones, sr., GK; Henry Trujillo, sr., D

Richmond-Burton (2-5): Maddox Meyer, sr., M

Marengo (1-6): Jacob McCarthy, jr., M/F

Sandwich (0-7): Kayden Page, jr., F/M