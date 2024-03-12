Richmond-Burton baseball opens with win: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday

BASEBALL

Richmond-Burton 14, Rockford Lutheran 4: At Richmond, Dylan Radke ripped three hits and drove in three runs as the Rockets (1-0) opened their season with a nonconference win over the Crusaders.

R-B had 13 hits, with Radke leading the way with two doubles and a homer. Ray Hannemann also hit a two-run homer in his first at-bat.

Aiden Wicinski came back from a shaky first inning to get the win with four innings, four strikeouts, two hits and two earned runs.

Schaumburg 8, Marengo 5: At Schaumburg, Ryan Heuser allowed no earned runs in four innings as the Indians (0-1) fell to the Saxons in a nonconference season opener.

Heuser also was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. David Lopez tripled and had an RBI, and Quinn Lechner and Cody Stallings each drove in a run.

SOFTBALL

Huntley 6, Auburn 3: At Huntley, Keely Fewell threw four scoreless innings of relief to help the Red Raiders (1-0) past the Knights in a nonconference game to open the season.

Fewell entered in the fourth and Huntley led 4-3 after that inning. She kept Auburn from scoring any more runs.

Ava McFadden was 3 for 3 with two RBIs to lead the Raiders. Meghan Ryan and Lila Ginczycki were both 2 for 3, Madison Rozanski was 1 for 2 with an RBI and Aubrina Adamik was 1 for 3 with two runs.

Genoa-Kingston 10, Harvard 4: At Genoa, Manhatyn Brincks was 2 for 3 with two RBIs as the Hornets (0-1) lost their nonconference season opener to the Cogs.

Tallulah Eichholz threw four innings and struck out 14, but took the loss. She also was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Kristi Knop had an RBI and Britta Livdahl tripled for the Hornets.