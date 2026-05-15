Sandwich 18-year-old charged after police find 140 files of child sex abuse on phone

Blake A. Haefner, 18, of Sandwich, was charged on Friday, May 15, 2026, with 15 counts of possession of material depicting child sexual abuse, according to DeKalb County court records. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

A Sandwich 18-year-old, formerly from Downers Grove, is facing criminal charges after police said they found about 140 files depicting child sexual abuse on his phone.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced the charges Friday in a news release.

Authorities said the Downers Grove Police Department initially began an investigation into Blake A. Haefner, 18, of Sandwich, earlier this month.

Haefner was charged Friday with 15 Class 2 felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, DeKalb County court records show. If convicted, he could face up to seven years in prison.

He was living in Downers Grove at the time, and police there received a cybertip from Google, which alleged that a Google account had uploaded multiple files depicting child sexual abuse to Google Drive, according to the release.

Police obtained a search warrant for the account, which they connected to Haefner, according to the sheriff’s office.

When Downers Grove police tried to contact Haefner at his Downers Grove address on May 5, they learned he had moved to Sandwich in DeKalb County, according to the release.

On May 6, Downers Grove police referred the tip to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies obtained their own warrant to search Haefner’s electronic devices, including his cellphone connected to the Google account under investigation.

Deputies allegedly found approximately 140 files depicting child sexual abuse on his cellphone, according to the release.

Haefner is being held as of Friday in DeKalb County jail in Sycamore.