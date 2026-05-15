Cars & Caffeine in downtown Crystal Lake Sunday benefits food pantry

This Sunday in downtown Crystal Lake, car enthusiasts will gather for Cars & Caffeine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while raising money for the city’s food pantry.

Crystal Lake Mayor Haig Haleblian said this fourth annual event, which will include more than 120 vehicles, from “rust buckets” to high end Italian sports cars, has already raised more than $12,000 for the Crystal Lake Food Pantry.

All of the net proceeds raised at Sunday’s car show will benefit the food pantry, organizers said.

Jason Weisenberger, executive director of the food pantry, said for every dollar raised, they can purchase $4 worth of food.

“So a $20,000 donation turns into $80,000 worth of food,” Weisenberger said. “With all the SNAP benefit cuts, high gas prices and people who need food, this will be instrumental in helping us get throughout the spring and summer season.”

Crystal Lake car shows are typically held every Saturday during the warmer months and include 40 to 50 vehicles. A Sunday date is set aside each year for a show that benefits a local organization.

Crystal Lake Car Show (Photo provided by Becky Long)

Recent years’ car shows have benefited the Crystal Lake Shop with a Cop program. This is the first year the food pantry, located at 42 East Street, is the beneficiary.

Weisenberger said 70 to 100 families come to the pantry daily. Described as the “safety net” for families since 1983 facing food insecurity in McHenry County, the pantry will have a booth on site near the clock tower during the car show. Volunteers will be collecting donations and offering waters and other refreshments.

“We appreciate the city and what they are doing for us,” Weisenberger said. “We live in one of the greatest communities that has ever existed and we are blessed to be part of it.”

Food pantry volunteers say in McHenry County, 1 in 8 people struggle with hunger. The food pantry serves more than 800 families each month, providing nutritious food with “dignity and compassion.” The communities participation in this car show helps stock their shelves and fill empty plates, food pantry volunteers said.

The cost to register a car for Sunday’s show is $30, and sponsorships range from $500 to $1,500. Sunday’s event will include a soap box derby race car display, a Crystal Lake firetruck for the kids, judged car show and trophies for titles, including best foreign car, best interior and best license plate, the mayor said.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the food pantry can call 815-455-0961. The annual golf outing benefitting the pantry is scheduled for Sept. 15. Anyone interested can email director@clfoodpantry.org.